Special first day at school in Dundee for Oak – the Ogilvie’s unexpected ‘great wee girl’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Special first day at school in Dundee for Oak – the Ogilvie’s unexpected ‘great wee girl’

The five-year-old starts P1 at Mill of Mains Primary School.

By Cheryl Peebles
Oak Ogilvie all ready for her first day at Mill of Mains Primary School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Oak Ogilvie all ready for her first day at Mill of Mains Primary School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

When Oak Ogilvie walks through the school gates for the first time today, it will be an extra special moment for her parents.

Oak, 5, is the first of three children Aaron and Kayleigh did not expect to have – as Kayleigh was told that she would be highly unlikely to conceive naturally.

She suffers from severe endometriosis – a disease of the uterus – and was due to attend an appointment to discuss freezing her eggs when she discovered she was pregnant.

And against the odds, twins Koa and Ola were born three years later – also conceived naturally.

Oak with siblings Koa and Ola and parents Kayleigh and Aaron. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

So it will be an emotional moment when Oak arrives for her first day at Mill of Mains Primary School – and another milestone this year for Kayleigh and Aaron who married in May after nine years together.

Kayleigh, 27, said: “It will be a wee bit more special, definitely.

“I’m so proud of Oak.

Is your child starting or returning to school? Share your photographs in The Courier and Evening Telegraph back to school gallery by submitting here.

“She’s a great wee girl, and always the centre of attention.”

Kayleigh and Aaron, 28, will be there to take Oak to her classroom for the first time, with the twins.

But entwined with the excitement and pride will be mixed emotions.

Oak is jumping for joy at the prospect of starting Mill of Mains Primary School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“It’s sad but not sad,” Kayleigh said. “It means she’s growing up. It’s a weird feeling.”

Having attended Happy Days Nursery since she was a baby, Oak is well versed with being in an educational setting and has even had homework – which she has embraced eagerly.

Kayleigh was diagnosed in her teens with endometriosis, which causes tissue similar to the uterus lining to grow outside the uterus and can cause severe pain especially during periods.

Endometriosis reduces the chances of pregnancy, even when IVF is used.

Kayleigh said: “I got my periods really young, before I was 10 and I always had really bad periods.

“A few times I ended up in hospital.”

An ultrasound scan diagnosed endometriosis.

Kayleigh said: “They said I was really unlikely to conceive but that IVF would be an option in the future.

“I was still 14 or 15 at this time, so I was still young, but I assumed that was it.”

Pregnancy test happy shock

At an age where having children was far from her mind, Kayleigh learned to deal with the pain the best she could and got on with her life.

Then she met Aaron. They were from different schools but knew each other from socialising around Dundee as they were similar ages.

Soon they became a couple – then eventually a family much to their surprise.

Kayleigh said: “I fell pregnant with Oak when I was 21.”

She was due to attend a gynaecology appointment where options for her future including freezing her eggs and IVF were to be discussed.

“I had to take a pregnancy test before I went and it came up positive. That was a shock!

“But I was happy. I felt like I was still young but not too young.”

For almost the first two years of Oak’s life, the couple lived apart, Kayleigh and Oak with her mum and Aaron with his.

Together as a family during a special year for Oak and the rest of the Ogilvies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

But just before Oak’s second birthday they moved as family into Kayleigh’s mum’s old house in Whitfield, where they remain.

And shortly after, twins Koa and Ola arrived – their names inspired by that of their big sister.

Kayleigh said: “Oak was a name I’ve always liked.

“When we found out I was pregnant again we assumed it would just be one so we decided on an anagram of Oak’s name. Then we found out we would have to come up with another name!

“We didn’t realise until after that Oak is also an anagram of Kayleigh and Aaron Ogilvie.”

The unexpected conception of the twins further delayed marriage plans for Kayleigh and Aaron, already put on hold by Covid.

But Oak’s parents finally became Mr and Mrs Ogilvie in May.

Kayleigh said: “The kids were all there; it was such a great day.”

More from Schools

Oak Ogilvie all ready for her first day at Mill of Mains Primary School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Exam results straight As scoop for Strathallan pupil Rohan on his ice cream parlour…
Your school meals menus this week graphic with picture of children eating
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Oak Ogilvie all ready for her first day at Mill of Mains Primary School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Why Crieff mum's school uniform hand-me-downs are perfect fit for pupils and the environment
Glenrothes High School with school sign in foreground.
Glenrothes children 'let down' as wait for new high school drags on
Oak Ogilvie all ready for her first day at Mill of Mains Primary School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
REBECCA BAIRD: Exams results were my entire teenage identity - and then I failed
Blackboard image illustrating new teachers jobs shortage.
The new teachers who will be out of work when bell rings for new…
student taking exam.
Royal Mail blunder leaves Perth pupils waiting for exam results
Oak Ogilvie all ready for her first day at Mill of Mains Primary School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
SQA exam results 2023: Pass rates fall in Tayside and Fife schools but remain…
Dundee triplets receive their exam results by text
Dundee triplets open exam results together before heading on their own university paths
2
Dundee high students celebrate Exam results
Dundee High School pupils eye bright future after exam success

Conversation