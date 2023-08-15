St Johnstone effort drop-off laid out ‘in black and white’ as Steven MacLean reveals sports science evidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone effort drop-off laid out ‘in black and white’ as Steven MacLean reveals sports science evidence

The facts and figures from the defeat to Ross County made for grim reading.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

Steven MacLean has revealed that the sports science numbers coming out of St Johnstone’s weekend clash with Ross County have reinforced his point that there was an unacceptable drop-off from the first fixture of the Premiership to the second.

The Perth boss was highly critical of his players in the wake of their 2-0 defeat in the Highlands.

And he soon had the facts and figures on his laptop that showed his gut instinct was accurate.

“Your eye doesn’t lie and these days it’s backed up by the data the sports scientist has access to,” said MacLean.

“He sent me all the details on Saturday night so you can show them they didn’t run as much as they did against Hearts and tackle as much as they did against Hearts.

“I was disappointed with that after the game and it still disappoints me – it should disappoint the players too.

“You can’t hide from it.

“The science tells you what’s happened. It’s not just an opinion now – it’s there in black and white.

“You have to do the fundamentals in this league or you won’t win games. It’s as simple as that.

“Ross County bullied us and they out-ran us.

“Their centre-halves won first contacts and second balls, while their strikers won almost everything at the other end.

“That’s what the game was and we didn’t compete with it well enough.

“Games in this league always start like that so you have to do your jobs properly.”

St Johnstone DNA

MacLean knows that the players have it in them to match their opponents’ game-day application.

He saw it against Hearts and when Premiership pressure was at its highest a few months ago.

“This club has always been built on hard work and doing the basics well,” he pointed out.

“They did it last season in those last six games.

“You don’t want to be coming out and saying things like that to the players but they have to take responsibility for their performances.

“I take responsibility for my side. I come out and front it up.

“We are all in this together and we all have to take that responsibility for what happens on a Saturday.”

Mistakes happen

New recruits, Dare Olufunwa and Sam McClelland, were at fault for County’s opening goal, with the former being substituted after 45 minutes.

“I could have taken eight players off at half-time so Dare was just the unfortunate one,” said MacLean.

Kyle Turner scores to make it 1-0.
Kyle Turner scores to make it 1-0 after Sam McClelland’s back-pass error. Image: SNS.

“Sam made a mistake for the goal and he knows he can do better.

“But mistakes happen in football.

“You don’t want mistakes happening but they’re young players and they will learn from it.

“They’ve not had a lot of training with us yet, only a few weeks, so they’ll get better as the season goes on.

“The main thing for us is they learn from it, take in on board. We have to work with them to make them better too.”

