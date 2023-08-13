ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone are caught in a perfect storm and this was no emotional rant from Steven MacLean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone are caught in a perfect storm and this was no emotional rant from Steven MacLean

August will be a write-off but September has to see a new-look Saints.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean didn't hold back in his post-match assessment after defeat to Ross County.
By Eric Nicolson

Using the word perfect in connection with St Johnstone just now doesn’t feel right.

But there’s no denying that it’s a perfect storm that they find themselves in the middle of just now.

The combination of circumstances afflicting the Perth club would be enough to befuddle the most experienced of managers, let alone one embarking on his first full season.

As Steven MacLean pointed out last week – everyone can see his signing strategy.

There have been no mixed messages.

Fans have been brought on the transfer window journey and told the end goal.

It’s absolutely the right approach – to Saints’ summer business and to keeping supporters in the loop.

MacLean is endeavouring to make sure a two-year downward spiral bottoms out by putting down foundations of a playing squad with a far lower average age and far higher scope to improve.

Yes, Saints were a few weeks behind the rest in getting a bit of momentum behind their recruitment work.

But the principles – and hopefully the majority of the players brought in – are right.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
To have negotiated the group stage of the League Cup and the first few weeks of the Premiership while picking up results to progress in the former and keep themselves off the bottom of the table in the latter required two things.

The bulk of his senior pros needed to be fit and ready for work.

And the players getting picked for a starting 11 needed to meet, or even surpass, the standards expected of them.

That the injury list has now hit double figures – and most of those haven’t kicked a ball in either league or cup – tells you everything about the first of those factors.

And watching the team play against Ross County – particularly a woeful first half – laid bare the uncomfortable truth, as was the case in the 4-0 defeat to Stirling Albion, that too many players are badly out of form.

No dynamism – in defence or attack

The laboured movement with the ball and without it, the lack of ideas and creative courage in and around the opposition penalty box, and an absence of a general collective determination to tap into a bit of old school siege mentality betrays a team stuck in a football fog.

It wasn’t until Taylor Steven came on the pitch just before the hour-mark that you saw some dynamism from a Saints player.

Steven might not be the fastest wide forward in the league – he’s certainly not the most experienced – but he showed that with a dose of intent and an eye for a one-two you can get beyond an opposition defence.

Apart from a couple of spells against Ayr United and Alloa Athletic, that hasn’t happened enough in the first six games.

Nowhere near it.

When looking at Saints’ opponents in the first few weeks of the league season and the comparative readiness, I feared that August would be a points write-off.

With a trip to Parkhead the only fixture left in the month, that is almost certainly going to be the case.

But there’s no getting away from the fact that the Ross County performance was a worrying backwards lurch after the Hearts game had suggested Saints would at least make Malky Mackay’s men work hard to beat them.

Not a shock

When Steven MacLean delivered his “we’ve been sitting here for two years” and “some of those boys have let the club down” post-match assessment it was on the back of a question about whether he was shocked that his team had followed up a battling display on day one with what played out in Dingwall.

This wasn’t an emotional rant.

In fact, if anything, MacLean looked angrier sat in the same media room seat at the end of the dead rubber 3-3 draw in May.

The shock factor has faded.

It would appear his mind is made up about a few of his players (whether they’ve been on the pitch or in the treatment room).

Effectively starting your season on September 2 is far from ideal.

That’s going to be the case, though.

It will be a new-look team in terms of personnel and personality that faces Dundee at McDiarmid.

It has to be.

A barren August is tolerable if a clear direction is starting to emerge at the month’s end.

A bleak and blank September certainly wouldn’t be.