Fife Emergency services tackling house fire in Kirkcaldy Smoke can be seen billowing from a property. By Stephen Eighteen August 13 2023, 11.06am Emergency services tackling house fire in Kirkcaldy Smoke can be seen billowing from a home in Bennochy Road, Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife jammer locations/Facebook. Fire services are currently tackling a house fire in Kirkcaldy. Smoke is being seen billowing from a property in Bennochy Road. Video courtesy of Fife jammer locations/Facebook. Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed that a call came in at 10.27am. Two appliances have been sent in from Kirkcaldy and Methil. More follows.