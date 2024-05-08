Terrified witness thought intruder had guns at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Terrified witness thought intruder had guns at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

People were locked inside a courtroom after reports a man wielding a hammer or mallet had started smashing windows at the court.

By Jamie McKenzie
Dunfermline Sheriff Court hammer attack aftermath
Police tape blocked the damaged frontage of Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A woman “bolted” in terror when she saw an intruder smashing his way into Dunfermline Sheriff Court with what she thought were guns.

The male suspect was described by the witness as carrying a mallet or hammer-type object in each hand.

It comes after a police officer was injured in another incident at the court on Tuesday afternoon.

The witness to Wednesday’s intruder spoke to the The Courier in the minutes after the incident, which happened shortly after noon.

She said: “I walked out of the toilet and went to walk out of the main door for some fresh air and this guy started smashing the doors and smashing every glass panel.

“I ran because he was coming in and he had these things in his hand.”

Hammer attack at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
The window to the left of the entrance was smashed and police tape blocked the entrance.

Pointing to a hammer or mallet-type object still lying on the floor in the court’s foyer area, the woman said he had “one in each hand” and was “just smashing”.

She continued: “I honestly thought they were guns (initially) because of the loud banging noise and I just bolted”.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said she ran into one of the courtrooms – court number two – to get away from the man.

The woman, who says she suffers from anxiety, was in a visibly panicked state when she came in to the courtroom.

Court was not running at the time and the main doors to the room were locked behind her.

Man arrested after Dunfermline court ‘disturbance’

A court police officer was seen to dash out of court two through a secure door to deal with the situation.

It is understood the suspect was then restrained by police inside the building.

In the aftermath, police taped off the main entrance to the court.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Multiple glass panels had been smashed on the court’s main doors and on the doors leading into the main foyer and reception area.

Broken glass was strewn across the floor inside the building.

One of the building’s windows, to the left of the main entrance, was left with a gaping hole in it.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the “disturbance” at the court and said: “A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing. No-one was injured.”

It comes after a man was arrested after a disturbance at the same court on Tuesday, which led to a police officer being injured.

Police cars outside Dunfermline Court on Tuesday as police officer injured in disturbance
Police cars outside Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Police were called to the court at around noon on Tuesday with videos shared on social media showing several police vehicles outside.

An officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

