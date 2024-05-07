Police officer injured and man arrested after ‘disturbance’ inside Dunfermline Sheriff Court

A police officer has been injured and a man arrested after a “disturbance” inside Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Police were called to the court at around noon on Tuesday with videos shared on social media showing several police vehicles outside.

An officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.05pm on Tuesday a disturbance occurred within Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Carnegie Drive, Dunfermline.

“A male police officer sustained minor injuries as a result of the disturbance but did not require any medical treatment.

“A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”