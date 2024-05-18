Dunfermline Abbey to host national remembrance day for Scotland’s accused witches

Historic Dunfermline Abbey is to host a national day of remembrance for all the accused witches of Scotland.

Thousands of people, mostly women, were tried and executed for witchcraft in the 16th and 17th century.

And the June 4 event in Scotland’s ancient capital will be a memorial to those who died.

The names of all 3835 so-called witches will be read out during the evening.

The date marks exactly 461 years since the Witchcraft Act was passed on June 4 1563.

Creative Coven will host ’emotional’ evening

Samantha Steele, SNP councillor for West Fife and Coastal Villages, is one of the organisers.

She is a member of The Creative Coven, a group of artists and storytellers dedicated to honouring Scotland’s witches.

It also includes Scottish storyteller and author Rowan Morrison and artists Karen Strang, Linda Morrow, Katie Bremner and Jane Mather.

And Sam predicts an emotional evening ahead.

“Rowan will be sharing some prose she has written called On Hallowed Ground,” she says.

“And a young piper from Pitlochry, Annabel Charlton, will play the Highland bagpipes.

“There will also be singing and poetry.”

Why Dunfermline Abbey?

Sam says: “We thought addressing this historical injustice was long overdue.

“The Dunfermline event came on the back of the main Edinburgh one.

“It’s the first time there’s ever been an event in Scotland like this. It’s quite bizarre that it’s never been done before.

“This will be a celebration and will raise awareness of all the work going on by various groups across the country.”

Dunfermline was chosen as it was the home of King James VI of Scotland and his wife Anne of Denmark.

Anne’s fleet of ships was battered by storms as she travelled to Scotland and one was sunk.

Sam said: “There were already witch trials going on in Denmark and when this happened, James VI was convinced magic had been used.

“That triggered witch trials in Scotland.”

Day of storytelling and art by Creative Coven

The Dunfermline Abbey event follows an event at the Scottish Storytelling Centre on June 2.

It weaves together storytellers, artists, speakers and singers.

And it also includes an innovative exhibition and a cauldron of workshops to choose from.

The event is not-for-profit and, after costs, the money will fund a living, breathing witches memorial grove in the Caledonian Forest.

The Creative Coven have hosted several events in and around Culross over the past few years.

However, this is their first national day for all the accused witches of Scotland.

How to attend Dunfermline Abbey witch memorial event

The Dunfermline Abbey remembrance event is being held in collaboration with the charity Remembering The Accused Witches of Scotland.

It is all standing and takes place from 7pm to 8pm.

Anyone with tickets to the June 2 day in Edinburgh can attend.

However a limited number of free tickets are also available by emailing creativecovenscotland@outlook.com