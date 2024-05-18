Dunfermline Abbey to host national remembrance day for Scotland’s accused witches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Abbey to host national remembrance day for Scotland’s accused witches

The names of almost 4,000 accused people across Scotland will be read out.

By Claire Warrender
Dunfermline Abbey will livestream the Queen service of thanksgiving
Dunfermline Abbey will host the event to remember accused witches of Scotland.

Historic Dunfermline Abbey is to host a national day of remembrance for all the accused witches of Scotland.

Thousands of people, mostly women, were tried and executed for witchcraft in the 16th and 17th century.

And the June 4 event in Scotland’s ancient capital will be a memorial to those who died.

A digital reconstruction of Lilias Adie, from Torryburn, who died while waiting to be tried as a witch.

The names of all 3835 so-called witches will be read out during the evening.

The date marks exactly 461 years since the Witchcraft Act was passed on June 4 1563.

Creative Coven will host ’emotional’ evening

Samantha Steele, SNP councillor for West Fife and Coastal Villages, is one of the organisers.

She is a member of The Creative Coven, a group of artists and storytellers dedicated to honouring Scotland’s witches.

Councillor Sam Steele
Councillor Sam Steele is helping to organise the Dunfermline Abbey witch memorial event.

It also includes Scottish storyteller and author Rowan Morrison and artists Karen Strang, Linda Morrow, Katie Bremner and Jane Mather.

And Sam predicts an emotional evening ahead.

“Rowan will be sharing some prose she has written called On Hallowed Ground,” she says.

“And a young piper from Pitlochry, Annabel Charlton, will play the Highland bagpipes.

“There will also be singing and poetry.”

Why Dunfermline Abbey?

Sam says: “We thought addressing this historical injustice was long overdue.

“The Dunfermline event came on the back of the main Edinburgh one.

“It’s the first time there’s ever been an event in Scotland like this. It’s quite bizarre that it’s never been done before.

“This will be a celebration and will raise awareness of all the work going on by various groups across the country.”

King James VI of Scotland. Image: Roger-Viollet/Shutterstock

Dunfermline was chosen as it was the home of King James VI of Scotland and his wife Anne of Denmark.

Anne’s fleet of ships was battered by storms as she travelled to Scotland and one was sunk.

Sam said: “There were already witch trials going on in Denmark and when this happened, James VI was convinced magic had been used.

“That triggered witch trials in Scotland.”

Day of storytelling and art by Creative Coven

The Dunfermline Abbey event follows an event at the Scottish Storytelling Centre on June 2.

It weaves together storytellers, artists, speakers and singers.

Rowan and Karen will attend the Dunfermline Abbey witch event
Rowan Morrison and Karen Strang admire one of Karen’s artworks . Image: Supplied by The Creative Coven.

And it also includes an innovative exhibition and a cauldron of workshops to choose from.

The event is not-for-profit and, after costs, the money will fund a living, breathing witches memorial grove in the Caledonian Forest.

The Creative Coven have hosted several events in and around Culross over the past few years.

However, this is their first national day for all the accused witches of Scotland.

How to attend Dunfermline Abbey witch memorial event

The Dunfermline Abbey remembrance event is being held in collaboration with the charity Remembering The Accused Witches of Scotland.

It is all standing and takes place from 7pm to 8pm.

Anyone with tickets to the June 2 day in Edinburgh can attend.

However a limited number of free tickets are also available by emailing creativecovenscotland@outlook.com

Conversation