Glenn Middleton reveals family factor that made Dundee United title win extra poignant

Glenn Middleton has revealed that his 92-year-old gran had a tear in her eye when he lifted the Championship trophy with Dundee United.

Middleton, 24, is no stranger to silverware, having been part of the St Johnstone side that lifted the Scottish Cup in 2021. On loan from Rangers at the time, he was cup-tied for the League Cup element of the historic double.

However, the global pandemic meant that friends and family were locked out of Hampden for the occasion. The delirious Saintees celebrated their greatest achievement in front of empty stands.

So, the celebrations in front of near-12,000 fans at Tannadice to conclude United’s campaign were all the more poignant for Middleton – and his doting gran, Mary.

“That is two medals I have now because I was cup-tied for the League Cup (final with St Johnstone),” said the Tangerines winger. “I have got the Scottish Cup medal and now the Championship.

“The Scottish Cup medal is on my mum and dad’s mantelpiece back home. This league winner’s medal is going to the same place. That was for them as well.

“My family have been brilliant. They have been there for me since I was young, and I couldn’t ask for anything more.

“My gran, Mary, had a wee tear in her eye. She is 92 and not doing too badly! She is happy to see I am doing something right!”

Middleton: Memories will live with us forever

Middleton added: “We won the cup with St Johnstone during Covid so there were no fans, and we couldn’t celebrate with family, either.

“I was speaking to David Wotherspoon about that. We both said that was one of our major regrets – not being able to celebrate with those closest to us.

“That was why I made sure I did that when we won the league with United. I wanted to share the moment. It creates memories that will live with you forever.”

Middleton: One of the best feelings

While Middleton has racked up plenty of career landmarks – 23 caps for Scotland U/21s and scoring in Europe for Rangers, on top of his Saints triumph – he rates his United title triumph among his most enjoyable moments in football.

It has undeniably been his most productive campaign, racking up 14 assists, five goals and being the only United outfield player to feature in EVERY competitive match in 2023/24.

“This is genuinely one of the best feelings I have had,” added Middleton. “I love playing for the club. The atmosphere against Partick Thistle in our last game, in front of all the fans, shows what a special place it is.

“You don’t get that size of crowd at many places.

“It shows the size of the club. When you see fans like that it is a real privilege to play for them.”