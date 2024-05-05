Dundee United VIDEO: Dundee United Scottish Championship title celebrations up close The players enjoyed special moments with friends and family after lifting the trophy. By Craig Cairns May 5 2024, 10:00am May 5 2024, 10:00am Share VIDEO: Dundee United Scottish Championship title celebrations up close Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4970174/dundee-united-scottish-championship-title/ Copy Link 0 comment The Dundee Unite4d players celebrate their Scottish Championship title. Image; SNS. Dundee United have spread their celebrations over the last three weeks. An effective title party took place after the narrow win at home to Ayr United before another pitch invasion at Airdrie when the Scottish Championship title was confirmed. On Friday night, after a 4-1 win over Partick Thistle, the fans stayed in the Tannadice stands to allow the players their moment with friends and family. See more: 20 best pictures as Dundee United lift Championship trophy at packed Tannadice VIDEO: Watch as Dundee United fans unveil tifo ahead of title party at packed Tannadice
