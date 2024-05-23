Morgan Steedman on stick from Kirkcaldy kids, St Johnstone connection and Dundee United D-Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morgan Steedman on stick from Kirkcaldy kids, St Johnstone connection and Dundee United D-Day

Steedman will hope to fire the Tangerines to safety at Falkirk Stadium.

Dundee United WFC striker Morgan Steedman.
United WFC striker Morgan Steedman. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
By Alan Temple

Morgan Steedman knows better than to expect any sympathy at work if Dundee United’s women are relegated this evening.

But she is praying that her students are discussing another one of her goals, instead.

Steedman, a January arrival from St Johnstone, juggles playing commitments with her day job as a PE teacher at Kirkcaldy High School – a combination she readily admits can be “knackering”.

However, the switch has paid dividends, with the former Dunfermline and Jeanfield Swifts attacker notching five goals for the Tangerines in her first experience of top-flight football.

Those strikes have been crucial to United securing 11th spot, one point ahead of relegated Hamilton.

Survival will hinge on a playoff final against Kilmarnock, who finished second in SWPL2, at the Falkirk Stadium this evening.

Morgan Steedman, left, battles for possession.
Steedman, left, battles for possession. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.

“Working all day and then travelling up for training and playing – it’s a tough shift,” Steedman told Courier Sport.

“But the challenge in terms of intensity – and testing myself at a higher level of football – has been worth it. That’s the motivation.”

She added: “The kids love the fact I play for United, but I think they prefer it when I get beat so that they can take the mickey out of me!

“But they’ll also tell me when they see my goals or an interview. So that is nice and a good talking point and relationship builder.”

An unwanted showdown

Steedman’s wife, Laura, plays for St Johnstone in SWPL2, prompting the intriguing prospect of a showdown between the pair if United were to succumb to the drop.

It has been many years since they crossed swords on opposite sides of a Fife derby, and Morgan is determined to avoid a repeat.

Morgan Steedman controls a loose ball against Motherwell
Steedman controls a loose ball against Motherwell. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson

“Laura played for Cowdenbeath for a wee bit, and I went up against her for Dunfermline – but not in a long time,” Steedman continued. “And I definitely don’t want to be playing against her next season!

“We are always talking about football – that’s our life – and we are both big Newcastle fans. We go down and watch them.

“She was up in Aberdeen last Wednesday (1-1 draw) cheering us on and I know she was gutted she couldn’t be at the Motherwell game on Sunday.

“It’s nice having the similar interest and we’ll drive each other on.”

Steedman: We need to grab this opportunity

This evening’s SWPL playoff will be screened live on BBC Alba, as United seek to ensure their two-year stay at the top table of Scottish women’s football does not end abruptly.

A 3-0 Sky Sports Cup win over Killie in October should certainly provide cause for optimism.

Dundee United women at Tannadice.
United, pictured following their season defining win over Hamilton at Tannadice, will hope for more celebrations tonight. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“The girls can be proud that we’ve given everything to get ourselves into the best possible position,” added Steedman. “We got the results needed to get the playoff place – now we need to grab that opportunity.”

