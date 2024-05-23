Morgan Steedman on stick from Kirkcaldy kids, St Johnstone connection and Dundee United D-Day

Morgan Steedman knows better than to expect any sympathy at work if Dundee United’s women are relegated this evening.

But she is praying that her students are discussing another one of her goals, instead.

Steedman, a January arrival from St Johnstone, juggles playing commitments with her day job as a PE teacher at Kirkcaldy High School – a combination she readily admits can be “knackering”.

However, the switch has paid dividends, with the former Dunfermline and Jeanfield Swifts attacker notching five goals for the Tangerines in her first experience of top-flight football.

Those strikes have been crucial to United securing 11th spot, one point ahead of relegated Hamilton.

Survival will hinge on a playoff final against Kilmarnock, who finished second in SWPL2, at the Falkirk Stadium this evening.

“Working all day and then travelling up for training and playing – it’s a tough shift,” Steedman told Courier Sport.

“But the challenge in terms of intensity – and testing myself at a higher level of football – has been worth it. That’s the motivation.”

She added: “The kids love the fact I play for United, but I think they prefer it when I get beat so that they can take the mickey out of me!

“But they’ll also tell me when they see my goals or an interview. So that is nice and a good talking point and relationship builder.”

An unwanted showdown

Steedman’s wife, Laura, plays for St Johnstone in SWPL2, prompting the intriguing prospect of a showdown between the pair if United were to succumb to the drop.

It has been many years since they crossed swords on opposite sides of a Fife derby, and Morgan is determined to avoid a repeat.

“Laura played for Cowdenbeath for a wee bit, and I went up against her for Dunfermline – but not in a long time,” Steedman continued. “And I definitely don’t want to be playing against her next season!

“We are always talking about football – that’s our life – and we are both big Newcastle fans. We go down and watch them.

“She was up in Aberdeen last Wednesday (1-1 draw) cheering us on and I know she was gutted she couldn’t be at the Motherwell game on Sunday.

“It’s nice having the similar interest and we’ll drive each other on.”

Steedman: We need to grab this opportunity

This evening’s SWPL playoff will be screened live on BBC Alba, as United seek to ensure their two-year stay at the top table of Scottish women’s football does not end abruptly.

A 3-0 Sky Sports Cup win over Killie in October should certainly provide cause for optimism.

“The girls can be proud that we’ve given everything to get ourselves into the best possible position,” added Steedman. “We got the results needed to get the playoff place – now we need to grab that opportunity.”