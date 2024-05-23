Tony Docherty feels ‘responsibility’ to young squad as Dundee boss praises ‘instrumental’ Gordon Strachan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty feels ‘responsibility’ to young squad as Dundee boss praises ‘instrumental’ Gordon Strachan

The Dee manager assembled a youthful side after taking over last summer.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates with his players after reaching the top six. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates with his players after reaching the top six. Image: SNS

Dundee FC manager Tony Docherty sees his youthful squad as something of a “family” after his first season in charge.

The Dark Blues boss took over at Dens Park last summer before piecing together one of the youngest sides in the Scottish Premiership.

That approach paid off when Dundee finished sixth on their return to the top flight and 21-year-old midfielder Lyall Cameron was nominated for two young player awards.

Docherty was also among the nominees for two end-of-season prizes and hailed the “outstanding” level of support he had received from Dundee technical director – and former Scotland manager – Gordon Strachan.

Dundee FC technical director Gordon Strachan. Image: SNS

“I need to give great credit to Gordon,” said Docherty. “He has been brilliant with me and was instrumental in me taking the job here.

‘Outstanding’ support

“His level of support to me has been outstanding.

“I am very grateful for that level of support in my first gig from Gordon and also from my staff.

“They have also been brilliant and the support from John [Nelms] above.”

Asked if he saw himself as a father figure to the Dundee players, Docherty replied: “I think when you come into it you adopt that role because you care so much about your players.

“Your players become almost like your family. I feel responsibility for every single player and member of staff.

Tony Docherty thanks the Dundee fans after the final whistle against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Tony Docherty thanks the Dundee fans after the final whistle against Kilmarnock on the final day of the season. Image: Shutterstock

“If I want to be the best myself, I need to get the best out of them.

“With such a young squad here, you do feel that responsibility to develop them and do your best for all of them.

“It is an everyday thing and an intensity – when you go home you never switch off, you think how can I help him?

“So you do feel that level of responsibility, absolutely.”

Tony Docherty: I want to maintain standards

While there are areas to address for next season, a top-six finish has the potential to raise expectations for Dundee for the coming campaign.

That may come from outside the club but, even if it does, Docherty said his approach is to sustain the levels of performance and professionalism he instilled over his first year in charge.

Dundee FC manager Tony Docherty led his team to a top-six finish. Image: SNS.

“I don’t see it as raised expectations,” he said. “I want to maintain standards rather than raise expectations.

“If I can maintain standards along with the staff and everyone else then that will give us a better chance.

“We will be building for the start of next season and just maintaining the standards we set this year.”

