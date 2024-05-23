Tony Docherty feels ‘responsibility’ to young squad as Dundee boss praises ‘instrumental’ Gordon Strachan

Dundee FC manager Tony Docherty sees his youthful squad as something of a “family” after his first season in charge.

The Dark Blues boss took over at Dens Park last summer before piecing together one of the youngest sides in the Scottish Premiership.

That approach paid off when Dundee finished sixth on their return to the top flight and 21-year-old midfielder Lyall Cameron was nominated for two young player awards.

Docherty was also among the nominees for two end-of-season prizes and hailed the “outstanding” level of support he had received from Dundee technical director – and former Scotland manager – Gordon Strachan.

“I need to give great credit to Gordon,” said Docherty. “He has been brilliant with me and was instrumental in me taking the job here.

‘Outstanding’ support

“His level of support to me has been outstanding.

“I am very grateful for that level of support in my first gig from Gordon and also from my staff.

“They have also been brilliant and the support from John [Nelms] above.”

Asked if he saw himself as a father figure to the Dundee players, Docherty replied: “I think when you come into it you adopt that role because you care so much about your players.

“Your players become almost like your family. I feel responsibility for every single player and member of staff.

“If I want to be the best myself, I need to get the best out of them.

“With such a young squad here, you do feel that responsibility to develop them and do your best for all of them.

“It is an everyday thing and an intensity – when you go home you never switch off, you think how can I help him?

“So you do feel that level of responsibility, absolutely.”

Tony Docherty: I want to maintain standards

While there are areas to address for next season, a top-six finish has the potential to raise expectations for Dundee for the coming campaign.

That may come from outside the club but, even if it does, Docherty said his approach is to sustain the levels of performance and professionalism he instilled over his first year in charge.

“I don’t see it as raised expectations,” he said. “I want to maintain standards rather than raise expectations.

“If I can maintain standards along with the staff and everyone else then that will give us a better chance.

“We will be building for the start of next season and just maintaining the standards we set this year.”