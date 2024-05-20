Shaun Byrne among 14 end-of-season Dundee exits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Shaun Byrne among 14 end-of-season Dundee exits

The Dark Blues have released three players as 11 loans head back to parent clubs.

By George Cran
Shaun Byrne
Shaun Byrne is now a free agent after his Dundee contract ended. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Dundee have announced the departures of 14 players after the completion of the 2023/24 season.

Three players are moving on at the end of their contracts while 11 are heading back to parent clubs after loan deals expired.

Among the exits are Championship title-winners Shaun Byrne and Tyler French.

Byrne has spent the season on loan at play-off finalists Raith Rovers, making 39 appearances.

The Kirkcaldy side face Ross County in the first leg on Thursday in their bid to win promotion to the Premiership.

Tyler French is on loan at Greenock Morton. Image: SNS
Tyler French spent the season on loan at Greenock Morton. Image: SNS

Byrne wrote on X: “I just want to wish @DundeeFC all the best for the future.

“Had some brilliant times at the club. Plenty highs and some lows.

“Met some amazing people and have made friends for life.

“Thank you to the fans who have supported me through the good and bad it’s appreciated. Good luck.”

French, meanwhile, played for Greenock Morton last season as he recovered from a broken leg.

The former Wrexham man played 34 times for Ton as he helped them to a fifth-placed finish.

Also leaving is young defender Jack Wilkie, son of former Dundee, Dundee United and Scotland man Lee.

Wilkie Jnr made three appearances for the senior side but is now looking for a new club.

Loans

Dundee defender Ricki Lamie in control against Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee defender Ricki Lamie in control against Ross County. Image: SNS

Among the 11 loan departures is central defender Ricki Lamie.

The Motherwell man will return to Dundee on a permanent deal when his Fir Park deal expires this summer.

Returning to parent clubs are Owen Dodgson, Amadou Bakayoko, Zach Robinson, Ryan Howley, Jon McCracken, Malachi Boateng, Aaron Donnelly, Michael Mellon, Dara Costelloe and Owen Beck.

Staying

Dundee midfield man Mo Sylla. Image: SNS
Mo Sylla impressed for Dundee this season. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Courier Sport revealed earlier this season there was a break clause in Mo Sylla’s contract this summer if he didn’t reach a set number of appearances.

However, he reached that number and is among 20 players under contract for next season.

They are Adam Legzdins, Cammy Kerr, Ryan Astley, Joe Shaughnessy, Jordan McGhee, Scott Tiffoney, Curtis Main, Lyall Cameron, Diego Pineda, Lee Ashcroft, Josh Mulligan, Luke McCowan, Charlie Reilly, Finlay Robertson, Zak Rudden, Max Anderson, Mo Sylla, Antonio Portales, Harry Sharp and Trevor Carson.

More from Dundee FC

Aaron Donnelly
Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly secures Northern Ireland call-up
Stuart Gauld applause at Dens
Mum 'cried happy tears' as fans and players paid tribute to Dundee FC fan,…
Luke McCowan in goggles
5 memorable Luke McCowan moments as Dundee's top scorer earns Player of the Year…
Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan celebrate at Dens Park - the pair had brilliant seasons for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee stars Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron scoop the awards at the DSA Player…
8
Luke McCowan celebrates his goal. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee star Luke McCowan on 10-goal Premiership haul, Scotland hopes and Dens future
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and his players thank the Dens Park support at full-time. Image: Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from odd Kilmarnock clash as finale hints at real potential…
Tony Docherty thanks the Dundee fans after the final whistle against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Tony Docherty hails reaction of Dundee fans at campaign finale - and vows to…
11
Fin Robertson blocks a Dan Armstrong cross as Dundee drew with Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock: Player ratings and star man as Dee miss chance to finish…
The Dundee support have come up with a song for defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Antonio Portales targets Europe next season and praises ‘love from the fans’
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty and Kilmarnock counterpart Derek McInnes.
Tony Docherty pokes fun at Derek McInnes' 'aeroplane' Euro celebration as Owen Beck set…

Conversation