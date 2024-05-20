Shaun Byrne among 14 end-of-season Dundee exits

Dundee have announced the departures of 14 players after the completion of the 2023/24 season.

Three players are moving on at the end of their contracts while 11 are heading back to parent clubs after loan deals expired.

Among the exits are Championship title-winners Shaun Byrne and Tyler French.

Byrne has spent the season on loan at play-off finalists Raith Rovers, making 39 appearances.

The Kirkcaldy side face Ross County in the first leg on Thursday in their bid to win promotion to the Premiership.

Byrne wrote on X: “I just want to wish @DundeeFC all the best for the future.

“Had some brilliant times at the club. Plenty highs and some lows.

“Met some amazing people and have made friends for life.

“Thank you to the fans who have supported me through the good and bad it’s appreciated. Good luck.”

French, meanwhile, played for Greenock Morton last season as he recovered from a broken leg.

The former Wrexham man played 34 times for Ton as he helped them to a fifth-placed finish.

Also leaving is young defender Jack Wilkie, son of former Dundee, Dundee United and Scotland man Lee.

Wilkie Jnr made three appearances for the senior side but is now looking for a new club.

Loans

Among the 11 loan departures is central defender Ricki Lamie.

The Motherwell man will return to Dundee on a permanent deal when his Fir Park deal expires this summer.

Returning to parent clubs are Owen Dodgson, Amadou Bakayoko, Zach Robinson, Ryan Howley, Jon McCracken, Malachi Boateng, Aaron Donnelly, Michael Mellon, Dara Costelloe and Owen Beck.

Staying

Meanwhile, Courier Sport revealed earlier this season there was a break clause in Mo Sylla’s contract this summer if he didn’t reach a set number of appearances.

However, he reached that number and is among 20 players under contract for next season.

They are Adam Legzdins, Cammy Kerr, Ryan Astley, Joe Shaughnessy, Jordan McGhee, Scott Tiffoney, Curtis Main, Lyall Cameron, Diego Pineda, Lee Ashcroft, Josh Mulligan, Luke McCowan, Charlie Reilly, Finlay Robertson, Zak Rudden, Max Anderson, Mo Sylla, Antonio Portales, Harry Sharp and Trevor Carson.