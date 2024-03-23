Dundee FC contracts: Whose deals are up at Dens Park this summer?

The 2023/24 season is entering the final straight as clubs battle for league positions and trophies.

Dundee’s aspirations are to finish in the top half of the Premiership for the first time since 2015 and only the third time this century.

Other clubs are going for titles, some are battling against relegation.

For some players, however, there are other matters to consider.

Where will I be playing next season?

Players in the final months of their current deals can speak with other clubs about a summer move.

Dundee FC don’t have many players with deals ending this summer with the majority of the squad contracted to 2025.

However, there are still some.

Courier Sport takes a look:

Shaun Byrne

The highly-regarded midfield man has been away from Dens Park all season.

After four seasons as a dark blue, Byrne has played a key role in Raith Rovers’ bid to win promotion to the Premiership.

Should he achieve that feat, it will be the fourth top-flight promotion of Byrne’s career.

But come the end of the season he will be a free agent with the possibility of staying on at Stark’s Park or heading elsewhere.

Tyler French

Another out on loan in the Championship, defender Tyler French has played a big part in Greenock Morton’s surge up the table.

When he signed back in September, Ton were struggling at the wrong end of the table.

And the former Wrexham defender was still finding his form again after a lengthy time out with a broken leg.

However, he has got back up to speed and has been a regular for Dougie Imrie’s side as they went on an incredible 16-match unbeaten run to push themselves into play-off contention.

Mo Sylla

This may be a surprise to some Dees but midfielder Mo Sylla is also in the last few months of his Dundee contract.

The length of the deal signed last summer wasn’t revealed at the time.

However, Courier Sport understands it was a one-year contract.

The Frenchman has had to be patient during his time at Dens as he struggled to dislodge Malachi Boateng in the holding midfield role.

Sylla, though, has taken his chance in recent weeks and has been a standout for the Dark Blues.

That form has delighted manager Tony Docherty and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the club were keen to extend his stay.

Rest of the squad

Loan deals ending this summer: Owen Beck, Owen Dodgson, Zach Robinson, Dara Costelloe, Michael Mellon, Malachi Boateng, Aaron Donnelly, Jon McCracken, Amadou Bakayoko, Ricki Lamie.

Contracted to 2025: Adam Legzdins, Cammy Kerr, Joe Shaughnessy, Jordan McGhee, Scott Tiffoney, Curtis Main, Lyall Cameron, Diego Pineda, Lee Ashcroft, Josh Mulligan, Luke McCowan, Charlie Reilly, Fin Robertson, Zak Rudden, Max Anderson, Mo Sylla, Antonio Portales, Harry Sharp.

Contracted to 2026: Trevor Carson, Ryan Astley.