Dundee defensive blow as skipper Joe Shaughnessy out for rest of the season

Dundee have suffered a huge defensive blow with the news skipper Joe Shaughnessy has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The 31-year-old has been a key figure for the Dark Blues, starting every league game this term as they pushed into the top six for the first time since 2015.

However, he won’t be back on the pitch until the start of next season – or possibly even longer – after suffering a “significant” knee injury.

The full extent of the problem is not yet known but it is expected that the former Aberdeen, St Johnstone and St Mirren man will be out of action for a lengthy period of time.

Shaughnessy limped off in the opening stages of last week’s 0-0 draw at home to Rangers after twisting his knee.

And his manager has now confirmed the injury is a bad one.

“He is not great, at all,” Tony Docherty said.

“He has what looks like a significant knee injury.

“How long-term we don’t really know yet, but he definitely won’t play again this season.

“Joe is set to see the specialist at the end of the week and we will have a clearer idea of how long he is going to be out then.

We are all a bit gutted for him.” Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty on the injured Joe Shaughnessy

“He came in on Tuesday to see our doctor and the boys.

“He is gutted, as you would expect.

“It is a blow for Joe and ourselves.

“Joe is our captain and has played every minute.

“We are all a bit gutted for him.”

Joe Shaughnessy will ‘come back stronger’

Docherty fully expects Shaughnessy to continue to have a positive influence on the side as they target St Mirren in fifth place, however.

“Joe will still have a massive part to play for us in our dressing room even though he won’t be playing,” the Dens boss added.

“He is a huge part of our team. He’s a brilliant big lad.

“He was my first signing and I knew what I was getting when we took him to the club.

“Joe leads by example every day and that will remain the case, I know that.

“He might be injured but he will still have a huge role to play over the remaining five games with his leadership qualities.

“He has been so so important to me and the players.

“I know Joe will fight back and come back even stronger because that is the type of person he is.”