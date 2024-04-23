Dundee defensive blow as skipper Joe Shaughnessy out for rest of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee defensive blow as skipper Joe Shaughnessy out for rest of the season

The experienced centre-back has suffered a 'significant' knee injury.

By George Cran
Joe Shaughnessy limps off after injuring his knee against Rangers.
Joe Shaughnessy limps off after injuring his knee against Rangers. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA

Dundee have suffered a huge defensive blow with the news skipper Joe Shaughnessy has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The 31-year-old has been a key figure for the Dark Blues, starting every league game this term as they pushed into the top six for the first time since 2015.

However, he won’t be back on the pitch until the start of next season – or possibly even longer – after suffering a “significant” knee injury.

The full extent of the problem is not yet known but it is expected that the former Aberdeen, St Johnstone and St Mirren man will be out of action for a lengthy period of time.

Shaughnessy limped off in the opening stages of last week’s 0-0 draw at home to Rangers after twisting his knee.

Shaughnessy gets treatment. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

And his manager has now confirmed the injury is a bad one.

“He is not great, at all,” Tony Docherty said.

“He has what looks like a significant knee injury.

“How long-term we don’t really know yet, but he definitely won’t play again this season.

“Joe is set to see the specialist at the end of the week and we will have a clearer idea of how long he is going to be out then.

We are all a bit gutted for him.”

Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty on the injured Joe Shaughnessy

“He came in on Tuesday to see our doctor and the boys.

“He is gutted, as you would expect.

“It is a blow for Joe and ourselves.

“Joe is our captain and has played every minute.

“We are all a bit gutted for him.”

Joe Shaughnessy will ‘come back stronger’

Docherty fully expects Shaughnessy to continue to have a positive influence on the side as they target St Mirren in fifth place, however.

“Joe will still have a massive part to play for us in our dressing room even though he won’t be playing,” the Dens boss added.

“He is a huge part of our team. He’s a brilliant big lad.

“He was my first signing and I knew what I was getting when we took him to the club.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty consoles Joe Shaughnessy as he leaves the pitch after picking up his knee injury
Dundee boss Tony Docherty consoles Joe Shaughnessy as he leaves the pitch. Image: Craig Foy/SNS.

“Joe leads by example every day and that will remain the case, I know that.

“He might be injured but he will still have a huge role to play over the remaining five games with his leadership qualities.

“He has been so so important to me and the players.

“I know Joe will fight back and come back even stronger because that is the type of person he is.”

Conversation