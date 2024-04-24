Rural Angus home has indoor pool, spa facilities and separate cottage

A superb country home in Angus has an indoor swimming pool and a separate cottage.

West Newbigging Farmhouse is located between St Vigeans and Letham Grange, a short distance from Arbroath.

Surrounded by rolling countryside, it’s within a short drive of the coast. Originally built in 1903, it was given a large extension in the 1980s and has been upgraded several times since then.

It’s accessed via a private gated driveway and set around a central courtyard. The main house has a spacious lounge with dining area, a dining kitchen, utility room and two bedrooms, one with an en suite bathroom.

A sun porch looks out over the landscaped gardens. A modern extension houses the swimming pool, which has glazed doors to the garden and its own heating system.

Terrace and balcony

On the first floor there are two more bedrooms along with an upper level lounge with sun terrace and balcony. There are also a shower room and family bathroom on the upper level.

Adjacent to West Newbigging Farmhouse and included in the sale is Rosewood Cottage. Stretching to 150sqm, it has an open plan living room and kitchen at ground level along with a shower room. On the first floor are two bedrooms, one with an en suite.

A Victorian summerhouse is tucked away at the bottom of the garden where it benefits from the evening sunshine. A large stone garden store offers plenty of storage space and there’s a triple garage.

Solar panels are on the roof of both the main house and the cottage and there is an electric car charging point.

With the main house extending to around 250sqm and the cottage adding another 150sqm there’s a lot of accommodation on offer.

West Newbigging Farmhouse and Rosewood Cottage are on sale with Verdala for offers over £589,000.