Rural Angus home has indoor pool, spa facilities and separate cottage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Rural Angus home has indoor pool, spa facilities and separate cottage

On sale for £589,000, West Newbigging Farmhouse is one of the best houses in its area.

By Jack McKeown
West Newbigging Farmhouse has a separate cottage and a heated swimming pool. Image: Verdala.
West Newbigging Farmhouse has a separate cottage and a heated swimming pool. Image: Verdala.

A superb country home in Angus has an indoor swimming pool and a separate cottage.

West Newbigging Farmhouse is located between St Vigeans and Letham Grange, a short distance from Arbroath.

Surrounded by rolling countryside, it’s within a short drive of the coast. Originally built in 1903, it was given a large extension in the 1980s and has been upgraded several times since then.

West Newbigging Farmhouse has a spectacular swimming pool. Image: Verdala.
The house enjoys a semi-rural location near Arbroath. Image: Verdala.

It’s accessed via a private gated driveway and set around a central courtyard. The main house has a spacious lounge with dining area, a dining kitchen, utility room and two bedrooms, one with an en suite bathroom.

A sun porch looks out over the landscaped gardens. A modern extension houses the swimming pool, which has glazed doors to the garden and its own heating system.

Terrace and balcony

On the first floor there are two more bedrooms along with an upper level lounge with sun terrace and balcony. There are also a shower room and family bathroom on the upper level.

There are fine views over countryside. Image: Verdala.
The house has been nicely modernised. Image: Verdala.

Adjacent to West Newbigging Farmhouse and included in the sale is Rosewood Cottage. Stretching to 150sqm, it has an open plan living room and kitchen at ground level along with a shower room. On the first floor are two bedrooms, one with an en suite.

A Victorian summerhouse is tucked away at the bottom of the garden where it benefits from the evening sunshine. A large stone garden store offers plenty of storage space and there’s a triple garage.

There is more than 400sqm of accommodation across the house and cottage. Image: Verdala.
Solar panels provide renewable energy. Image: Verdala.

Solar panels are on the roof of both the main house and the cottage and there is an electric car charging point.

With the main house extending to around 250sqm and the cottage adding another 150sqm there’s a lot of accommodation on offer.

 

West Newbigging Farmhouse and Rosewood Cottage are on sale with Verdala for offers over £589,000.

More from Property

Northwood House is a stunning mansion in West Ferry. Image: Gilson Gray.
Spectacular Broughty Ferry mansion a superb development opportunity
The Bridge of Allan home.
£1m Bridge of Allan home has views of Stirling Castle and Wallace Monument
The Granary, Cairnston Steading - Dunblane barn conversion for sale
Dunblane barn conversion surrounded by rolling countryside for sale for £615k
The disco room in the Fife home
Fife home with disco room, dance pole and 9 bedrooms set to go to…
South Castle Street in St Andrews.
Stunning 4-bed terrace on iconic St Andrews street goes up for sale
The Chocolate Box in East Scryne, near East Haven, is for sale
Spectacular detached home with views of sea and Angus countryside for sale
Boat of Murthly sits on the banks of the River Tay.
Beautiful Perthshire house has amazing location on the banks of the Tay near Dunkeld
Netherton of Craigie - the stunning Dundee arts and crafts home for sale
Inside 'special' £600k arts and crafts-style Dundee home with stunning mix of modern and…
Tom An Oir
Beautiful 7-bedroom Edwardian Crieff home hits market for nearly £900k
A computer-generated image of how the old Montrose Royal Infirmary could look if redeveloped. Image: Graham & Sibbald
How former Montrose hospital site could look as housing and commercial uses floated

Conversation