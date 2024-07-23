Derelict French Gothic mansion in Arbroath set to go under hammer for £350k

A derelict French Gothic mansion in Arbroath is set to go under the hammer with a guide price of £350,000.

The Elms was built around 1869 for the mill-owning Corsar family before being used as a hotel and was requisitioned by the War Office during the Second World War.

The A-listed building was last used as a children’s home for the World-Wide Evangelisation Crusade before closing in 1991.

Set across two storeys, the mansion is described as a “rare opportunity” for a builder or developer and is ready to be turned into “something magnificent”.

The building has been the subject of failed plans for residential conversion in the past but still has “massive development potential”, according to Auction House Scotland.

The property has changed hands several times and was previously auctioned off with a starting price of £1 in 2020.

In recent years, work has been carried out, including full asbestos removal and major structural works.

The Elms remains on Scotland’s Buildings at Risk Register, which describes its condition as poor.

The Elms goes under the hammer with Auction House Scotland at the Radisson Red Hotel in Glasgow on August 22 at 2pm.

Bids can be made in person, online, over the phone or by proxy.

It comes as a former Stirling GP surgery and adjacent flats are going to auction with claims they could generate millions of pounds in income if redeveloped.

And in Dundee, a B-listed Victorian home is on the market for £600,000.