Derelict French Gothic mansion in Arbroath set to go under hammer for £350k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Derelict French Gothic mansion in Arbroath set to go under hammer for £350k

The Elms, which was built around 1869, has been used as a hotel and a children's home.

By Andrew Robson
The Elms in Arbroath. Image: Auction House Scotland
The Elms in Arbroath. Image: Auction House Scotland

A derelict French Gothic mansion in Arbroath is set to go under the hammer with a guide price of £350,000.

The Elms was built around 1869 for the mill-owning Corsar family before being used as a hotel and was requisitioned by the War Office during the Second World War.

The A-listed building was last used as a children’s home for the World-Wide Evangelisation Crusade before closing in 1991.

Set across two storeys, the mansion is described as a “rare opportunity” for a builder or developer and is ready to be turned into “something magnificent”.

The building has been the subject of failed plans for residential conversion in the past but still has “massive development potential”, according to Auction House Scotland.

Inside the French-Gothic building.
Inside the French Gothic building. Image: Auction House Scotland
The central staircase.
The central staircase. Image: Auction House Scotland
The Arbroath mansion has been the subject of extensive roof works.
The building has been the subject of extensive roof works. Image: Auction House Scotland
The Elms is set across two levels.
The Elms is set across two levels. Image: Auction House Scotland
The Elms features stained glass windows.
The Elms features stained glass windows. Image: Auction House Scotland
Asbestos has been removed from the building.
Asbestos has been removed from the building. Image: Auction House Scotland
The mansion dates back to 1869
The building dates back to about 1869. Image: Auction House Scotland

The property has changed hands several times and was previously auctioned off with a starting price of £1 in 2020.

In recent years, work has been carried out, including full asbestos removal and major structural works.

The Elms remains on Scotland’s Buildings at Risk Register, which describes its condition as poor.

The mansion is set across two storeys.
The mansion is set across two storeys. Image: Auction House Scotland
The home is just off Carnie Hill.
The home is just off Carnie Hill. Image: Auction House Scotland
The Elms, Arbroath.
Renovations are needed. Image: Auction House Scotland
A patch of land on the plot The Elms Arbroath
A patch of land on the plot. Image: Auction House Scotland

The Elms goes under the hammer with Auction House Scotland at the Radisson Red Hotel in Glasgow on August 22 at 2pm.

Bids can be made in person, online, over the phone or by proxy.

It comes as a former Stirling GP surgery and adjacent flats are going to auction with claims they could generate millions of pounds in income if redeveloped.

And in Dundee, a B-listed Victorian home is on the market for £600,000.

More from Property

Black Sheep Coffee. Dundee High Street. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Unit housing new Dundee coffee shop up for sale
This New York loft style apartment has the wow factor. Image: Your Move.
New York loft style living...on the ground floor in Dundee
Stirling building up for auction
Vandalised former Stirling GP surgery going to auction and 'could make millions for developer'
Three-bedroom house for sale near Lundie
For sale: Country house and annexe set within five acres of land near Dundee
The Old Millhouse in Lundin Links.
For sale: Stunning mill conversion in secluded spot in Lundin Links
105 Magdalen Yard Road is a B listed Victorian house.
Wonderful B listed Victorian home by Magdalen Green has been beautifully upgraded
The Gardeners Cottage, near Methven. Image: Galbraith
Perthshire cottage with walled garden for sale for £370k
Fintry house for sale
Dundee semi-detached house with 'huge potential' on sale for just £70k
An extended house in Broughty Ferry was the most popular listing in June. Image; TSPC.
5 bedroom £440k home in Broughty Ferry tops TSPC charts for June
Camusurich Lodge has an outstanding Highland Perthshire location. Image: Irvine Geddes.
Escape to the country: Loch Tay chalet offers the ultimate rural retreat for just…

Conversation