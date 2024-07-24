Auchterhouse ‘McMansion’ at foot of Sidlaws on sale for £825k

A huge modern mansion at the foot of the Sidlaws has gone on the market for £825,000.

Number 12 Braeside is an enormous turreted home with superb views. It sits in a small cluster of similar properties near the village of Auchterhouse.

With around 440sqm of living space over three levels, it’s more than four times the size of an average family home.

The ground floor has a family room/home office, two double bedrooms, a bathroom, and a double garage.

The main living space is on the first floor to take advantage of the views to the Sidlaws. A turret occupies one corner of the enormous lounge and has access to a wraparound balcony that enjoys a vista across the hills.

Doors from the lounge open into a sunroom that is ideal for enjoying the outlook when the weather isn’t good enough to sit outside.

The open plan kitchen/dining/family room has another turret with excellent views. A separate dining room is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining.

There are two more double bedrooms on the first floor, one of which has an en suite shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.

The principal bedroom occupies the entire top floor at 12 Braeside. The beautiful bedroom has glazed doors to a rooftop terrace. There is a walk-in wardrobe, a dressing room and a fabulous en suite bathroom.

The main bedroom also has its own living room – perfect for stressed-out parents who need a break from their kids.

The landscaped gardens face towards the Sidlaw Hills and have a patio and driveway. There are terrific walks right from the front door.

12 Braeside is on sale with Simple Approach for offers over £825,000.