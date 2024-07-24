Auchterhouse ‘McMansion’ at foot of Sidlaws on sale for £825k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Auchterhouse ‘McMansion’ at foot of Sidlaws on sale for £825k

Forming part of a luxury housing development, the huge home at Braeside near Auchterhouse sits in a substantial plot with views of the Sidlaws.

By Jack McKeown
Number 12 Braeside looks over the Sidlaws. Image: Simple Approach.
Number 12 Braeside looks over the Sidlaws. Image: Simple Approach.

A huge modern mansion at the foot of the Sidlaws has gone on the market for £825,000.

Number 12 Braeside is an enormous turreted home with superb views. It sits in a small cluster of similar properties near the village of Auchterhouse.

With around 440sqm of living space over three levels, it’s more than four times the size of an average family home.

The home is in Braeside, an exclusive development near Auchterhouse. Image: Simple Approach.
It has 440sqm of living space. Image: Simple Approach.

The ground floor has a family room/home office, two double bedrooms, a bathroom, and a double garage.

The main living space is on the first floor to take advantage of the views to the Sidlaws. A turret occupies one corner of the enormous lounge and has access to a wraparound balcony that enjoys a vista across the hills.

Doors from the lounge open into a sunroom that is ideal for enjoying the outlook when the weather isn’t good enough to sit outside.

The main living area is on the first floor. Image: Simple Approach.
Several rooms have turrets. Image: Simple Approach.

The open plan kitchen/dining/family room has another turret with excellent views. A separate dining room is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining.

There are two more double bedrooms on the first floor, one of which has an en suite shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.

The main bedroom suite occupies the entire top floor. Image: Simple Approach.
The master bedroom has a roof terrace. Image: Simple Approach.
The house enjoys generous gardens. Image: Simple Approach.

The principal bedroom occupies the entire top floor at 12 Braeside. The beautiful bedroom has glazed doors to a rooftop terrace. There is a walk-in wardrobe, a dressing room and a fabulous en suite bathroom.

The main bedroom also has its own living room – perfect for stressed-out parents who need a break from their kids.

The landscaped gardens face towards the Sidlaw Hills and have a patio and driveway. There are terrific walks right from the front door.

 

12 Braeside is on sale with Simple Approach for offers over £825,000.

 

