Neighbour from hell had improvised flamethrower in Dundee dispute

A neighbour from hell who pulled an improvised flamethrower on his rival in Dundee has been ordered to stay indoors overnight for the next seven months.

Philip White, 33, confronted his neighbour in the street with a knife before going back indoors and returning with a lit gas canister.

He also hurled discriminatory abuse, targeted his neighbours in the street as their long-running feud escalated.

White, has five analogous convictions for threatening or abusive behaviour, was placed on curfew at Dundee Sheriff Court because there had been no further incidents and he has moved away.

White, of Arklay Street, Dundee, admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner on the corner of Kinghorne Road and Carmichael Street on October 19 2022.

He admitted making threats, brandishing a knife and a lit gas canister.

He also admitted two charges of having offensive weapons.

Flamethrower

Fiscal depute Sarah High told the court: “The complainers have lived there for two years.

“They have had previous issues with the accused and his partner, who are neighbours across the street.”

She said the male complainer was walking his dogs near the accused’s home and when the accused’s partner shouted something from the property, told her to shut up.

He did the same to White when he ran into the street

White told his rival he would “bash his skull in” and then, as he waved a knife with a six-inch blade around, that he would “slit his throat”.

He punched the man in the face and said “I’m not scared of your dogs” as he was carrying a flamethrower made using a gas canister and lighter.

“He lit it and flames reached two to three feet,” Ms High said.

“He brandished it towards (the man) and the two dogs.

He walked back to his flat but continued to hurl abuse and called (the woman) ‘a disabled c***’.”

Curfew

Solicitor Larry Flynn, defending, said: “There have been no further incidents.

“He and his neighbours have made up and he did not wish to put them through a trial.

“He has since moved away. ”

Sheriff David Hall imposed a seven-month curfew from 8pm to 6am each night and ordered White to carry out 225 hours unpaid work in the community.

He placed White under supervision for two years and told him: “The decision to move away is a sensible one.

“I am, just, persuaded there is an alternative to custody.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.