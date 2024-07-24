Neighbour from hell had improvised flamethrower in Dundee dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Neighbour from hell had improvised flamethrower in Dundee dispute

Philip White confronted his neighbour in the street with a knife before going back indoors and returning with an improvised flamethrower.

By Gordon Currie
Philip White
Philip White.

A neighbour from hell who pulled an improvised flamethrower on his rival in Dundee has been ordered to stay indoors overnight for the next seven months.

Philip White, 33, confronted his neighbour in the street with a knife before going back indoors and returning with a lit gas canister.

He also hurled discriminatory abuse, targeted his neighbours in the street as their long-running feud escalated.

White, has five analogous convictions for threatening or abusive behaviour, was placed on curfew at Dundee Sheriff Court because there had been no further incidents and he has moved away.

White, of Arklay Street, Dundee, admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner on the corner of Kinghorne Road and Carmichael Street on October 19 2022.

He admitted making threats, brandishing a knife and a lit gas canister.

He also admitted two charges of having offensive weapons.

Flamethrower

Fiscal depute Sarah High told the court: “The complainers have lived there for two years.

“They have had previous issues with the accused and his partner, who are neighbours across the street.”

She said the male complainer was walking his dogs near the accused’s home and when the accused’s partner shouted something from the property, told her to shut up.

He did the same to White when he ran into the street

White told his rival he would “bash his skull in” and then, as he waved a knife with a six-inch blade around, that he would “slit his throat”.

He punched the man in the face and said “I’m not scared of your dogs” as he was carrying a flamethrower made using a gas canister and lighter.

“He lit it and flames reached two to three feet,” Ms High said.

“He brandished it towards (the man) and the two dogs.

He walked back to his flat but continued to hurl abuse and called (the woman) ‘a disabled c***’.”

Curfew

Solicitor Larry Flynn, defending, said: “There have been no further incidents.

“He and his neighbours have made up and he did not wish to put them through a trial.

“He has since moved away. ”

Sheriff David Hall imposed a seven-month curfew from 8pm to 6am each night and ordered White to carry out 225 hours unpaid work in the community.

He placed White under supervision for two years and told him: “The decision to move away is a sensible one.

“I am, just, persuaded there is an alternative to custody.”

