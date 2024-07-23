New York loft style living…on the ground floor in Dundee

New York loft apartments are stunning.

Mezzanine levels, glass walkways, exposed metalwork and other industrial features make them very cool indeed. It’s no wonder you see them so often on television and in movies.

The New York loft style is not a common look for a flat in Dundee. Especially not one that’s on the ground floor.

Yet this apartment in Highmill Court manages to pull it off.

Visible from miles around, the iconic former mill building sits between Perth Road and Magdalen Green.

The courtyard apartment has its own main door. Step inside and you’ll forget you’re at ground level.

A double height barrel-vaulted ceiling gives it the wow factor.

The open plan main living space feels huge thanks to the extra height. A steel, glass and timber staircase leads up to a mezzanine gallery and two upper bedrooms.

At ground level is the superb open plan living/dining/kitchen, a shower room, and two more double bedrooms.

The main upstairs bedroom has an en suite shower room while the other upper bedroom has access to a bathroom off the landing.

The apartment has a few quirks that may not be to everyone’s taste, however. Not all of the bedrooms have external windows: some have windows that look into the living area.

And a factor fee of £120 a month may seem a little steep to some.

But if you can stomach those minor issues you’ll have a New York style loft apartment that will be the envy of everyone who visits.

Courtyard Apartment B, Highmill Court, Dundee is on sale with Your Move for offers over £350,000.