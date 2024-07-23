New York loft style living…on the ground floor in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

New York loft style living…on the ground floor in Dundee

A two-level flat in a beautiful former Mill building in Dundee's West End has been done up in a New York loft style.

By Jack McKeown
This New York loft style apartment has the wow factor. Image: Your Move.
This New York loft style apartment has the wow factor. Image: Your Move.

New York loft apartments are stunning.

Mezzanine levels, glass walkways, exposed metalwork and other industrial features make them very cool indeed. It’s no wonder you see them so often on television and in movies.

The New York loft style is not a common look for a flat in Dundee. Especially not one that’s on the ground floor.

Yet this apartment in Highmill Court manages to pull it off.

The flat has double height ceilings in the main living area. Image: Your Move.
The main living space is open plan. Image: Your Move.
Highmill Court is close to Magdalen Green. Image: Your Move.

Visible from miles around, the iconic former mill building sits between Perth Road and Magdalen Green.

The courtyard apartment has its own main door. Step inside and you’ll forget you’re at ground level.

A double height barrel-vaulted ceiling gives it the wow factor.

The open plan main living space feels huge thanks to the extra height. A steel, glass and timber staircase leads up to a mezzanine gallery and two upper bedrooms.

At ground level is the superb open plan living/dining/kitchen, a shower room, and two more double bedrooms.

Highmill Court is a handsome former mill building. Image: Your Move.
Not everyone will love the blanked-out windows. Image: Your Move.
The bespoke staircase adds style. Image: Your Move.

The main upstairs bedroom has an en suite shower room while the other upper bedroom has access to a bathroom off the landing.

The apartment has a few quirks that may not be to everyone’s taste, however. Not all of the bedrooms have external windows: some have windows that look into the living area.

And a factor fee of £120 a month may seem a little steep to some.

But if you can stomach those minor issues you’ll have a New York style loft apartment that will be the envy of everyone who visits.

 

Courtyard Apartment B, Highmill Court, Dundee is on sale with Your Move for offers over £350,000.

