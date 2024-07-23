Price of 3 homes in ‘exclusive’ Stirling area reduced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Price of 3 homes in ‘exclusive’ Stirling area reduced

Two of the properties are on Royal Gardens.

By Kieran Webster
The four flats are for sale in the same building.
The three flats are for sale in the same building. Image: Halliday Homes

The price of three homes on an “exclusive” street in Stirling has been slashed.

Two of the properties can be found on Royal Gardens with the other one just round the corner on Albert Place.

They currently vary in price between £445,000 and £650,000.

The three properties went on the market in May this year – one other apartment in the building has since sold.

According to Halliday Homes, the properties were previously run as short-term lets.

1, Royal Gardens

The biggest property is 1, Royal Gardens and its price has been slashed from £695,000 to £650,000.

It features seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Based on three levels, the property also features a large kitchen, family room and sun deck.

The living room.
The living room. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The games room.
A games room in the property. Image: Halliday Homes
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes

The master bedroom features a sunken bathroom the flat has a private garden with a hot tub.

There are also views of Kings Know and Stirling Castle.

The sunken bathroom.
A sunken bathroom for the master bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The private garden.
The home comes with a private garden. Image: Halliday Homes
The hot tub.
The hot tub. Image: Halliday Homes

1A Royal Gardens

1A Royal Gardens is a five-bedroom flat and is also situated over three levels.

Previously on the market for offers over £520,000 the property’s price has been cut to £495,000.

It also features four bathrooms, a cinema room, three reception rooms and a cinema room.

The living room.
The large living room. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
One of the bedrooms.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Halliday Homes
a versatile space which could be used as a bedroom.
A versatile space which could be used as a bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
A shower room.
A shower room. Image: Halliday Homes
Views from the kitchen.
Views from the kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes

42, Albert Place

The final property in the building that is on the market is 42, Albert Place.

Its price has been cut from £470,000 to offers over £445,000.

The property features four bedrooms and a turret room with views overlooking Stirling.

It also has a large kitchen/dinning room and an attic bedroom but is in need of some modernisation.

The living room.
The living room. Image: Halliday Homes
Views from the living room.
Views from the living room. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The dining room.
The dining room. Image: Halliday Homes
The bathroom.
One of the bathrooms. Image: Halliday Homes
One of the bedrooms.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Halliday Homes
The turret room.
The turret room. Image: Halliday Homes

All three properties are currently being marketed by Halliday Homes.

Elsewhere in Stirling, a vandalised former GP surgery which is going up for auction could “make a developer millions”.

More from Property

The three flats are for sale in the same building. Image: Halliday Homes
Unit housing new Dundee coffee shop up for sale
The three flats are for sale in the same building. Image: Halliday Homes
Derelict French Gothic mansion in Arbroath set to go under hammer for £350k
The three flats are for sale in the same building. Image: Halliday Homes
New York loft style living...on the ground floor in Dundee
Stirling building up for auction
Vandalised former Stirling GP surgery going to auction and 'could make millions for developer'
Three-bedroom house for sale near Lundie
For sale: Country house and annexe set within five acres of land near Dundee
The Old Millhouse in Lundin Links.
For sale: Stunning mill conversion in secluded spot in Lundin Links
105 Magdalen Yard Road is a B listed Victorian house.
Wonderful B listed Victorian home by Magdalen Green has been beautifully upgraded
The three flats are for sale in the same building. Image: Halliday Homes
Perthshire cottage with walled garden for sale for £370k
Fintry house for sale
Dundee semi-detached house with 'huge potential' on sale for just £70k
The three flats are for sale in the same building. Image: Halliday Homes
5 bedroom £440k home in Broughty Ferry tops TSPC charts for June

Conversation