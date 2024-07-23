Price of 3 homes in ‘exclusive’ Stirling area reduced

The price of three homes on an “exclusive” street in Stirling has been slashed.

Two of the properties can be found on Royal Gardens with the other one just round the corner on Albert Place.

They currently vary in price between £445,000 and £650,000.

The three properties went on the market in May this year – one other apartment in the building has since sold.

According to Halliday Homes, the properties were previously run as short-term lets.

1, Royal Gardens

The biggest property is 1, Royal Gardens and its price has been slashed from £695,000 to £650,000.

It features seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Based on three levels, the property also features a large kitchen, family room and sun deck.

The master bedroom features a sunken bathroom the flat has a private garden with a hot tub.

There are also views of Kings Know and Stirling Castle.

1A Royal Gardens

1A Royal Gardens is a five-bedroom flat and is also situated over three levels.

Previously on the market for offers over £520,000 the property’s price has been cut to £495,000.

It also features four bathrooms, a cinema room, three reception rooms and a cinema room.

42, Albert Place

The final property in the building that is on the market is 42, Albert Place.

Its price has been cut from £470,000 to offers over £445,000.

The property features four bedrooms and a turret room with views overlooking Stirling.

It also has a large kitchen/dinning room and an attic bedroom but is in need of some modernisation.

All three properties are currently being marketed by Halliday Homes.

Elsewhere in Stirling, a vandalised former GP surgery which is going up for auction could “make a developer millions”.