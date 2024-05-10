Flats on ‘exclusive’ Stirling street in ‘sought-after conservation area’ on market for six-figure sums

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flats on ‘exclusive’ Stirling street in ‘sought-after conservation area’ on market for six-figure sums

The four flats range in price between £235,000 and £695,000.

By Kieran Webster
The four flats are for sale in the same building.
The four flats are for sale in the same building. Image: Halliday Homes

Four flats in a ‘sought-after conservation area’ in Stirling city centre have gone on the market.

Two are on ‘exclusive’ street Royal Gardens, and the remaining are just round the corner on Albert Place.

They vary in price between £235,000 and £695,000 and have one, four, five and seven bedrooms respectively.

According to estate agent Halliday Homes, the apartments were previously run as short-term lets.

1, Royal Gardens

The biggest property, 1 Royal Gardens, is on the market for offers over £695,000.

It’s marketed as in a “fine and enviable setting in the sought-after conservation area of Kings Park, Stirling with views over the Kings Knot and Stirling Castle”.

It boasts seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms over three levels.

The apartment features a large kitchen, family room, living room and a sundeck.

The living room.
The living room. Image: Halliday Homes
A dining table in the living room.
A dining table in the living room. Image: Halliday Homes
A snooker table in one of the rooms.
A games room in the property. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen
The kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes

The master bedroom features a unique sunken-ensuite.

The flat comes with a driveway at the front of the property and a private garden which features a hot tub.

The property also boasts views over the Kings Know and the iconic Stirling Castle.

The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The master ensuite.
The master ensuite. Image: Halliday Homes
The master bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The private back garden.
The private back garden. Image: Halliday Homes
A hot tub on the sun deck.
A hot tub on the sun deck. Image: Halliday Homes

1A Royal Gardens

The five-bedroom flat at 1A Royal Gardens is on the market for offers over £520,000.

It is also situated over three levels and includes four bathrooms and three reception rooms – including a cinema room.

There is a private garden to the front of the property and planning permission to construct a roof terrace.

The living room.
The living room. Image: Halliday Homes
One of the bedrooms.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes

Two of the bedrooms come with ensuite shower rooms and there is plenty of storage throughout.

Like the property at number one, this flat also has views of Stirling Castle.

The upstairs landing.
The upstairs landing. Image: Halliday Homes
A versatile space in the property.
Versatile space which could feature a bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
A shower room.
A shower room. Image: Halliday Homes

42, Albert Place

The third flat in the block is on the market for offers over £470,000.

This four-bedroom flat includes a turret room with views overlooking Stirling and traditional features throughout.

It has a large kitchen/dining room and an attic bedroom – but needs some modernisation.

The living room.
The living room. Image: Halliday Homes
Views from the living room.
Views of Stirling from the living room. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The dining room.
The dining room. Image: Halliday Homes
One of the bathrooms.
One of the bathrooms. Image: Halliday Homes
One of the bedrooms.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Halliday Homes

42A, Albert Place

The final property on the market is 42A, Albert Place.

This one-bedroom flat is currently on the market for offers over £235,000.

The apartment has a large living room, spacious bedroom with an ensuite and a modern kitchen.

The hallway.
The hallway. Image: Halliday Homes
The living and dining room.
The large living and dining room. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The bedroom.
The bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The bathroom.
The bathroom. Image: Halliday Homes

All the flats are heated by gas central heating and are being marketed by Halliday Homes.

Elsewhere, near Stirling, a property on one of Bridge of Allan’s premier addresses is on the market for offers over £580,000.

