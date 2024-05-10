Flats on ‘exclusive’ Stirling street in ‘sought-after conservation area’ on market for six-figure sums

Four flats in a ‘sought-after conservation area’ in Stirling city centre have gone on the market.

Two are on ‘exclusive’ street Royal Gardens, and the remaining are just round the corner on Albert Place.

They vary in price between £235,000 and £695,000 and have one, four, five and seven bedrooms respectively.

According to estate agent Halliday Homes, the apartments were previously run as short-term lets.

1, Royal Gardens

The biggest property, 1 Royal Gardens, is on the market for offers over £695,000.

It’s marketed as in a “fine and enviable setting in the sought-after conservation area of Kings Park, Stirling with views over the Kings Knot and Stirling Castle”.

It boasts seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms over three levels.

The apartment features a large kitchen, family room, living room and a sundeck.

The master bedroom features a unique sunken-ensuite.

The flat comes with a driveway at the front of the property and a private garden which features a hot tub.

The property also boasts views over the Kings Know and the iconic Stirling Castle.

1A Royal Gardens

The five-bedroom flat at 1A Royal Gardens is on the market for offers over £520,000.

It is also situated over three levels and includes four bathrooms and three reception rooms – including a cinema room.

There is a private garden to the front of the property and planning permission to construct a roof terrace.

Two of the bedrooms come with ensuite shower rooms and there is plenty of storage throughout.

Like the property at number one, this flat also has views of Stirling Castle.

42, Albert Place

The third flat in the block is on the market for offers over £470,000.

This four-bedroom flat includes a turret room with views overlooking Stirling and traditional features throughout.

It has a large kitchen/dining room and an attic bedroom – but needs some modernisation.

42A, Albert Place

The final property on the market is 42A, Albert Place.

This one-bedroom flat is currently on the market for offers over £235,000.

The apartment has a large living room, spacious bedroom with an ensuite and a modern kitchen.

All the flats are heated by gas central heating and are being marketed by Halliday Homes.

