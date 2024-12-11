Stunning Dunfermline church conversion with private sun terrace for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning Dunfermline church conversion with private sun terrace for sale

The five-bed home has had £20,000 knocked off the asking price.

By Andrew Robson
The Dunfermline church conversion. Image: Remax
A stunning church conversion with a private sun terrace is up for sale in Dunfermline.

Located in the heart of the city, the Albany Street property dates back to the late 19th century.

It has since been tastefully converted into a five-bedroom home offering modern living while retaining its original character.

First listed in October for £415,000, the home has had £20,000 knocked off its asking price.

The Dunfermline Church Conversion or sale
The Albany Street property. Image: Remax
The Albany Street home for sale in Dunfermline
The converted home. Image: Remax

The standout feature of the property is the open-plan living room on the first floor.

With a mezzanine that overlooks the kitchen below, this space is flooded with natural light.

The room features natural stone walls and exposed timber beams which add to the character of the space.

A door leads to the private sun terrace which is an ideal space for outdoor dining and summer barbecues.

The open plan living room.
The open-plan living room. Image: Remax
The door to the sun terrace.
The door to the sun terrace. Image: Remax
The living room
The living room. Image: Remax
Exposed timber adds to the character of the home.
Exposed timber adds to the character of the home. Image: Remax
The living room sits above the kitchen.
The living room sits above the kitchen. Image: Remax
The sun terrace.
The sun terrace. Image: Remax
The sun terrace features artificial grass
The sun terrace features artificial grass. Image: Remax
The outside area is perfect for summer BBQs.
The outside area is perfect for summer BBQs. Image: Remax

On the ground floor, the modern kitchen complete with granite worktops and a Belfast sink sits to the rear of the home.

All five bedrooms are found on this level.

The master features an en-suite with a steam sauna shower, while two of the rooms are currently being used as a home office and a gym.

The four-piece family bathroom and a storage room complete the ground floor.

The modern kitchen.
The modern kitchen. Image: Remax
The kitchen sits at the rear of the home.
The kitchen sits at the rear of the home. Image: Remax
The kitchen
The kitchen. Image: Remax
A bedroom.
A bedroom. Image: Remax
Another bedroom
Another bedroom. Image: Remax
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Remax
One bedroom is currently used as an office.
One bedroom is currently used as an office. Image: Remax
The gym.
The gym. Image: Remax
The en-suite.
The en-suite. Image: Remax
The family bathroom
The family bathroom. Image: Remax
An aerial shot of the home
An aerial shot of the home. Image: Remax

The property is on the market with Remax Scotland for offers over £395,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, developers are being sought for two Kirkcaldy eyesore car parks.

And a stunning new state-of-the-art home nestled in the Perthshire countryside has come to market near Dunkeld.

Conversation