Stunning Dunfermline church conversion with private sun terrace for sale

A stunning church conversion with a private sun terrace is up for sale in Dunfermline.

Located in the heart of the city, the Albany Street property dates back to the late 19th century.

It has since been tastefully converted into a five-bedroom home offering modern living while retaining its original character.

First listed in October for £415,000, the home has had £20,000 knocked off its asking price.

The standout feature of the property is the open-plan living room on the first floor.

With a mezzanine that overlooks the kitchen below, this space is flooded with natural light.

The room features natural stone walls and exposed timber beams which add to the character of the space.

A door leads to the private sun terrace which is an ideal space for outdoor dining and summer barbecues.

On the ground floor, the modern kitchen complete with granite worktops and a Belfast sink sits to the rear of the home.

All five bedrooms are found on this level.

The master features an en-suite with a steam sauna shower, while two of the rooms are currently being used as a home office and a gym.

The four-piece family bathroom and a storage room complete the ground floor.

The property is on the market with Remax Scotland for offers over £395,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, developers are being sought for two Kirkcaldy eyesore car parks.

And a stunning new state-of-the-art home nestled in the Perthshire countryside has come to market near Dunkeld.