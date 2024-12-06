Stunning new state-of-the-art home nestled in Perthshire countryside for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Stunning new state-of-the-art home nestled in Perthshire countryside for sale

The property near Dunkeld has features including a Bluetooth sound system and an air source heat pump.

By Finn Nixon
Stravaig, near Dunkeld. Image: Clyde Property
Stravaig, near Dunkeld. Image: Clyde Property

A stunning new state-of-the-art home nestled in the Perthshire countryside has gone on the market.

Five-bedroom Stravaig is located in an enclave of new houses in Dungarthill, near Dunkeld.

The newbuild property enjoys stunning views of the surrounding Highland Perthshire countryside and a range of modern technology.

The countryside setting of Stravaig. Image: Clyde Property

This includes an integrated Bluetooth sound system with speakers in the main rooms.

The property also has an air source heat pump, state-of-the-art ventilation, a heat recovery system and triple-glazed windows.

The ground floor features an elegant reception hall with a double-height wall.

The contemporary kitchen is also a highlight of the home, with its modern design supplemented by stunning panoramic views of the countryside.

The dining area. Image: Clyde Property
The kitchen/diner. Image: Clyde Property
A patio is accessible from the guest bedroom. Image: Clyde Property.
One of the stunning bedrooms in Stravaig. Image: Clyde Property.
The bedrooms provide good views of the spacious garden. Image: Clyde Property.

A wood-burning stove gives the sitting room a cosy feel and French doors open onto a patio.

There is also a cosy and naturally lit family room that overlooks the garden.

Patios are accessible from all reception rooms and the guest bedroom on the ground floor.

Seating areas outside the kitchen and the bedroom also provide a sheltered space to enjoy whatever the weather.

Other ground-floor rooms include a bathroom, a boot room and a utility room.

The family room provides open views of the garden. Image: Clyde Property.
Living spaces in the house are bright and spacious. Image: Clyde Property.
The downstairs bathroom. Image: Clyde Property.

Upstairs is a luxurious galleried landing.

This leads to a master bedroom complete with a private en-suite bathroom, two Juliette balconies and integrated wardrobes.

A double bedroom also features a balcony and another stylish en-suite bathroom.

Another two double bedrooms are located upstairs, with each offering more beautiful views.

The galleried first-floor landing. Image: Clyde Property.
Another view of the upstairs landing. Image: Clyde Property
One of the two en-suite bathrooms. Image: Clyde Property.
There are two double bedrooms upstairs. Image: Clyde Property.

The property comes with a garden including a lawn and an extensive patio.

A nearby paddock also provides further opportunities for development, such as a summer house or an additional garden, and there is a large gravel driveway.

Stravaig is on the market with Clyde Property for offers over £799,995.

Elsewhere, The Courier has taken a look inside another striking new home on the banks of the River Tay near Errol.

More from Property

Montrose High Street flat to go to auction
Montrose flat going to auction - with opening bid of just £1,000
Seabank House is a stunning new home on the banks of the Tay. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Beautiful new-build Carse of Gowrie home sits on the banks of the Tay
Upper Hatton, Dunkeld
Beautiful hillside home with stunning Highland Perthshire countryside views for sale
The Derby Street development has helped regenerate the Hilltown area of Dundee. Image: DIA.
Outstanding Hilltown redevelopment project wins top prize at Dundee Institute of Architects Awards
2
Living space of ground floor student apartment near former Kilrymont building. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
St Andrews Madras College: Exclusive 'first peek' inside Kilrymont following student residence redevelopment
The flats have views of the Tay. Image: Rettie
Stunning riverside Perth flats inside listed Victorian building for sale
David Nolan and Justina Jonikaite bought The Boar's Head in 2020. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Why 'townies' swapped London for Fife to transform 'dilapidated' hotel into award-winning gastropub
3
The flat on Princes Street, Dundee, is going to auction. Image: Auction House Scotland
One of Dundee's cheapest flats going to auction for just £32k
7
Strathcona in Scone was targeted by partying youths.
Inside abandoned Perthshire 'party house' going to auction
flat for sale Marine Parade Walk
Rare chance to buy luxury Dundee flat with 'unrivalled' Tay views for £220k

Conversation