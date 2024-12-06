Stunning new state-of-the-art home nestled in Perthshire countryside for sale

A stunning new state-of-the-art home nestled in the Perthshire countryside has gone on the market.

Five-bedroom Stravaig is located in an enclave of new houses in Dungarthill, near Dunkeld.

The newbuild property enjoys stunning views of the surrounding Highland Perthshire countryside and a range of modern technology.

This includes an integrated Bluetooth sound system with speakers in the main rooms.

The property also has an air source heat pump, state-of-the-art ventilation, a heat recovery system and triple-glazed windows.

The ground floor features an elegant reception hall with a double-height wall.

The contemporary kitchen is also a highlight of the home, with its modern design supplemented by stunning panoramic views of the countryside.

A wood-burning stove gives the sitting room a cosy feel and French doors open onto a patio.

There is also a cosy and naturally lit family room that overlooks the garden.

Patios are accessible from all reception rooms and the guest bedroom on the ground floor.

Seating areas outside the kitchen and the bedroom also provide a sheltered space to enjoy whatever the weather.

Other ground-floor rooms include a bathroom, a boot room and a utility room.

Upstairs is a luxurious galleried landing.

This leads to a master bedroom complete with a private en-suite bathroom, two Juliette balconies and integrated wardrobes.

A double bedroom also features a balcony and another stylish en-suite bathroom.

Another two double bedrooms are located upstairs, with each offering more beautiful views.

The property comes with a garden including a lawn and an extensive patio.

A nearby paddock also provides further opportunities for development, such as a summer house or an additional garden, and there is a large gravel driveway.

Stravaig is on the market with Clyde Property for offers over £799,995.

Elsewhere, The Courier has taken a look inside another striking new home on the banks of the River Tay near Errol.