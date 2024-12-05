Man seriously hurt in Kirkcaldy hit-and-run as police hunt driver

A man has been seriously hurt after a hit-and-run in Kirkcaldy.

Police are hunting the driver of a red car, which struck the 54-year-old on Winifred Street, at its junction with Hendry Road, at around 5.50pm on Wednesday.

The car left the scene before emergency services arrived.

The man was taken to Victoria Hospital where medical staff have described his injuries as serious.

Sergeant Tom Aitken said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information which could assist to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was in this area around the time and who may have dashcam footage or private CCTV that may help to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3050 of Wednesday December 4.