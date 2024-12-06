Perth rugby club changes North Inch plans after ‘right to roam’ objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth rugby club changes North Inch plans after ‘right to roam’ objections

Perthshire Rugby Club's last bid to upgrade its pitches was withdrawn amid fears Perth locals would be turned away from the North Inch.

By Morag Lindsay
Aerial view of North Inch, Perth
Perthshire Rugby Club changed its original plans for the North Inch. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.

Planners have given a thumbs up to Perthshire Rugby Club plans to improve their pitches at the North Inch in Perth,

The club wants to install new drainage measures, along with floodlighting and landscaping works.

It’s the second time it’s applied for permission to carry out the works.

The last application was withdrawn last year following concerns about public access and the use of Perth common good land.

The previous plan featured hedging “to dissuade the public from walking their dogs and misusing the surface”.

Planners say this could have brought it into conflict with Scotland’s ‘right to roam’ legislation.

But there are no hedges in the new design.

Women playing rugby
Perthshire Rugby Club has an active women’s side too.

And so councillors are being urged to approve the latest application when they meet to discuss it on Wednesday.

A report to Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee says: “The hedging proposed as part of the previous application is now omitted and there is no intention to enclose any of the pitches, meaning public access is maintained.

“There may be a period of time when the development works are taking place that the land will not be available for public use. But this will be limited and temporary.”

Perthshire Rugby Club plans ‘could boost North Inch flood resilience’

Perthshire Rugby Club has four pitches next to Bell’s Sports Centre at the North Inch.

But only one has floodlights at present, which means it takes a punishing in the winter.

Under the plans, the three pitches closest to Bell’s Sports Centre will be dug up on phases so new drainage can be installed.

Man carrying dog through floodwater on North Inch, Perth with rugby goal posts behind
Perthshire Rugby Club’s North Inch home is no stranger to flooding. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The works are likely to take two to three years.

And planners say new drainage channels and permeable surfaces could improve the overall flood resilience of the area.

The North Inch has a long history of flooding, most recently in October 2023 when the nearby floodgates were left open.

Bell’s Sports Centre was submerged, and nearby homes and businesses suffered major damage.

North Inch history must be considered

Floodlighting will be installed around the first and third pitches next to Bell’s.

A total of 14 new poles are proposed, all 15m tall, which is the same height as the existing floodlights.

Sign for Bell's Sports Centre, with North Inch parklands behind
Perthshire Rugby Club’s pitches are next to Bell’s Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

These are said to be “slender, neutral in colour, and positioned to blend with surrounding trees reducing their visibility”.

The land is owned by the council. And as a common good asset, any changes will also have to be approved by Perth Common Good Fund Committee as well as Perth and Kinross Council Community Greenspace.

Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust has has also advised that the North Inch is recorded as the site of the Battle of the Clans in 1396 and the execution site of witches in the 17th century.

This, and other historical activity, means buried remains may be present and this will have to be assessed before work can start.

