Developers sought for two Kirkcaldy eyesore car parks

Two multi-storey car parks near Kirkcaldy’s waterfront have gone on the market.

Interest from potential developers for the 1.24-acre site, which encompasses the Esplanade and Thistle Street car parks, has been sought by Fife Council.

Kirkcaldy’s councillors had backed plans to demolish the two multi-storeys near the Mercat Shopping Centre last year.

But the sites have now been advertised as a way of supporting Kirkcaldy’s Waterfront and Town Centre Regeneration plans.

‘Low occupancy’

Agents have also identified an “additional opportunity” to develop the 0.67-acre site of the former Kirkcaldy Swimming Pool.

The pool was located to the north of the car parks before it was demolished in 2018.

Both multi-storeys are located next to the more modern Cannon Court apartments and the Society café and bar on Charlotte Street.

The Thistle Car Park has been closed since October 2022 and the Esplanade Car Park remains open.

However, Fife Council told The Courier that the latter site is “currently experiencing low occupancy”.

A Montagu Events and Invest Fife brochure describes the development opportunity as “a waterfront and town centre regeneration opportunity comprised of two adjacent multi-storey car parks with fine views over the estuary”.

Kirkcaldy car park sites could be part of Waterfront Development

The redevelopment includes a £5 million investment in the seawall and promenade, and a £2.5m investment in the Kirkcaldy Galleries and Adam Smith Theatre.

There are also plans to regenerate the town’s leisure centre.

Meanwhile, 54 apartments are earmarked for the waterfront and 27 are planned for the town’s High Street gap site.

Agents also cited the demolition of the former Postings Shopping Centre on Hunter Street as part of the regeneration.

Both multi-storeys have previously faced issues, with the Esplanade car park previously branded the worst eyesore in the Long Town.

An assessment published in February 2023 also found that the car parks attract anti-social behaviour and are used by homeless people looking for shelter.

Ronnie Hair, property investment and development manager at Fife Council, said: “We are dedicated to the vibrant regeneration of Kirkcaldy town centre to make sure it remains a dynamic and attractive location for people and businesses.

“We are excited to present a significant development opportunity of the sites of two existing multi-storey car parks which occupy a prominent waterfront location.

“With the appointment of marketing agents, we are actively seeking innovative proposals from developers for this exceptional waterfront development.

“This initiative is a key part of our commitment to revitalise the town centre.

“And we’re inviting developers to contribute to the transformation of Kirkcaldy into a thriving hub of activity and growth.”