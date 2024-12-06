Readers react to Dundee University principal’s shock resignation

Readers of The Courier have demanded answers from the University of Dundee over principal Iain Gillespie’s sudden departure.

The professor quit the crisis-hit institution on Friday, leaving staff stunned.

It comes just weeks after we revealed the university chief had warned of “inevitable” job losses as a result of a £30 million budget deficit.

We later told how £305k-a-year chief Mr Gillespie was given a pay rise months earlier.

But there was no comment from him in the university’s statement about his departure, which also failed to address the reasons behind his decision.

‘Really disappointing’

Courier reader Alastair Kinnear wrote: “Public opinion forced him out.”

In our comments section, GurtyWurtyDundee said: “Let’s hope that the hiring freeze Prof Gillespie announced a week or two ago extends to the appointment of another overpaid and grossly underperforming principal.”

Meanwhile, Les Mackay asked: “Why are these people paid so much?”

Several other readers called for the university to clarify whether or not Mr Gillespie left with a pay-off.

One said: “He has only been there four years so should only get four weeks’ severance pay.”

Forfar Brummie added: “If he quit, he should not get any pay-off.”

Steve Chow called Friday’s development “really disappointing”.

He said: “Disgraceful. Resigned and ran away without taking any responsibility to fix all of these problems.”

Loyal staff

On our social media pages, Albert Findlay asked fellow readers to remember hard-working and loyal staff members impacted by the uncertainty at the University of Dundee.

Leith Forsyth added: “At last people are discussing the shocking waste of financial resources at all ancient Scottish universities. It’s not just Dundee.”

On Friday morning, the University of Dundee said: “Professor Iain Gillespie has stepped down as Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dundee, with immediate effect.

“Professor Gillespie served for almost four years as Principal and Vice-Chancellor.

“During that time the University has been named Scotland’s university of the year by The Herald and the Daily Mail.

“Professor Shane O’Neill, as Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost, will take on the leadership of the University Executive Group.”