Cause of Perth city centre sinkhole revealed

A small sinkhole is expected to cause more traffic disruption in Perth’s city centre.

Motorists have been facing delays after a small opening was discovered on Canal Street on Monday.

As a result, a lane was closed between Princes Street and Scott Street.

Perth and Kinross Council have revealed an initial survey discovered a “small collapse” in the roof of the historical section of the Perth Town Lade.

Further inspection works are expected to take place next week to assess the condition of the Lade, near the sinkhole.

The local authority has advised visitors and residents to remain outside the barriers in the meantime as the lane will remain closed.

A spokesperson said: “A sinkhole on Canal Street, Perth was reported to us on Monday December 2.

“We took immediate measures to protect the public by temporarily closing a lane of Canal Street.

“An initial survey has confirmed the ‘sinkhole’ to be a small collapse in the roof of a historical section of the Perth Town Lade.

“We have arranged for a specialist contractor to carry out a CCTV survey of the Lade during week commencing 9 December 2024 to assess the condition of the Lade in the area surrounding the collapse.

“Once the extent of any defects has been established further information on repairs will be made available.

“In the interests of safety, the council requests visitors and residents to remain outside the barriers surrounding the defect, and that no vehicles should be taken into areas marked by traffic management.”