Cause of Perth city centre sinkhole revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Cause of Perth city centre sinkhole revealed

The affected area has been coned off since around 6pm on Monday.

By James Simpson
A sinkhole in Canal Street is causing delays. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A sinkhole in Canal Street is causing delays. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A small sinkhole is expected to cause more traffic disruption in Perth’s city centre.

Motorists have been facing delays after a small opening was discovered on Canal Street on Monday.

As a result, a lane was closed between Princes Street and Scott Street.

Perth and Kinross Council have revealed an initial survey discovered a “small collapse” in the roof of the historical section of the Perth Town Lade.

Further inspection works are expected to take place next week to assess the condition of the Lade, near the sinkhole.

The local authority has advised visitors and residents to remain outside the barriers in the meantime as the lane will remain closed.

The opening in Canal Street is the width of a fist but appears to be several feet deep Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A spokesperson said: “A sinkhole on Canal Street, Perth was reported to us on Monday December 2.

“We took immediate measures to protect the public by temporarily closing a lane of Canal Street.

“An initial survey has confirmed the ‘sinkhole’ to be a small collapse in the roof of a historical section of the Perth Town Lade.

“We have arranged for a specialist contractor to carry out a CCTV survey of the Lade during week commencing 9 December 2024 to assess the condition of the Lade in the area surrounding the collapse.

“Once the extent of any defects has been established further information on repairs will be made available.

“In the interests of safety, the council requests visitors and residents to remain outside the barriers surrounding the defect, and that no vehicles should be taken into areas marked by traffic management.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Greggory Odjig
Outlander actor cleared of rape at Stirling High Court
A series of alerts are in place throughout the weekend. Image: Met Office
Storm Darragh: Full list of weather warnings for Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling
Aerial view of North Inch, Perth
Perth rugby club changes North Inch plans after 'right to roam' objections
Stone archway with Scone Palace behind
New three-day comedy festival to take place at Scone Palace
Katie Reid
Danger driver caused six-car smash in Perth a day after release from prison
Douglas Robertson, Perth Sheriff Court
Perth neighbourhood turned Facebook detectives to nail car vandal
Yellow warning for snow issued
Snow set to hit Perthshire, Angus Glens and Stirling as new Storm Darragh warning…
The former public toilets just off Auchterarder High Street.
D-day for Auchterarder public toilets as council rules on banking hub plan
Group of people with signs at former slaughterhouse site in Aberfeldy
Aberfeldy locals set to buy former slaughterhouse site for affordable housing
artist imporession of new build houses with trees and green spaces
340 new Perth homes planned for failed Stewart Milne housing site
2

Conversation