Woman taken to hospital after car collides with historic clock in Bridge of Allan

A woman was taken to hospital after a vehicle collided with a historic clock in Bridge of Allan.

Emergency services were scrambled to Henderson Street just after 4pm on Friday.

A vehicle struck the 126-year-old Paterson Memorial Clock, street lighting, and two other cars during the incident.

Firefighters closed the road, near the town’s Westerton Arms, as crews made the area safe.

Police Scotland said the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution as an investigation was launched.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 4.25pm on Friday, December 6, police were called to Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan, following a report that a car had collided with street lighting, two cars and the local town clock.

“The driver, who was the only occupant, has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Officers are still at the scene and enquiries are continuing.”

Alasdair Tollemache, Green councillor for Bridge of Allan, said the priority for now was everyone’s safety following the incident.

He said: “I was shocked to hear this has happened and the priority now is everyone safety .

“Once the immediate incident is dealt with the restoration of the clock will be on everyone’s mind.”

