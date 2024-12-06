Woman taken to hospital after car collides with historic clock in Bridge of Allan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman taken to hospital after car collides with historic clock in Bridge of Allan

Emergency services were called to Henderson Street on Friday afternoon.

By James Simpson & Alex Watson
The local town clock was damaged during the incident. Image: Bridge Of Allan Community Council
The local town clock was damaged during the incident. Image: Bridge Of Allan Community Council

A woman was taken to hospital after a vehicle collided with a historic clock in Bridge of Allan.

Emergency services were scrambled to Henderson Street just after 4pm on Friday.

A vehicle struck the 126-year-old Paterson Memorial Clock, street lighting, and two other cars during the incident.

Firefighters closed the road, near the town’s Westerton Arms, as crews made the area safe.

Police Scotland said the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution as an investigation was launched.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 4.25pm on Friday, December 6, police were called to Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan, following a report that a car had collided with street lighting, two cars and the local town clock.

“The driver, who was the only occupant, has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Officers are still at the scene and enquiries are continuing.”

Alasdair Tollemache, Green councillor for Bridge of Allan, said the priority for now was everyone’s safety following the incident.

He said: “I was shocked to hear this has happened and the priority now is everyone safety .

“Once the immediate incident is dealt with the restoration of the clock will be on everyone’s mind.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

