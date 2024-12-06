Dundee ‘confident not complacent’ insists Tony Docherty as boss reveals challenge to players ahead of Hearts clash

Tony Docherty wants his side to “sprint over the finish” as they complete a mini-section of their Premiership campaign on Saturday at Hearts.

The Dark Blues have hit form since the last international break, unbeaten in the three matches since losing at Aberdeen.

In those two wins and a draw they have scored nine goals and conceded three to move fifth in the Premiership table.

Now they travel to Tynecastle aiming to build on that run before taking another break thanks to the League Cup Final next weekend.

“I challenged the players on this block of games. We want to finish off this block and I want us to sprint through the finish line,” Docherty said.

“I don’t want us to kind of just get to it. I want us to sprint through it.

“That’s important to me and I see the way the team have been since Wednesday.

“The overriding feeling was one of a really strong home performance again and a really deserved 4-1 win against a decent opponent.

“But now the full focus is on Hearts at Tynecastle and we know the task there.

“Hearts have very good players and it’s a tough venue to go to but we’re very much looking forward to it with the form that we’re in at the moment.”

‘Confident not complacent’

That form has seen 10 points picked up from the last 15 available but Docherty is keen to keep his players’ feet on the ground.

“It is huge credit to the players for building this momentum,” he added.

“We went through a wee sticky patch and it’s all about having that trust and that belief in the process.

“They’ve kept working away and training in the knowledge that doing all the work pays off and you get your dividends from it.

“I think we’re in a good place now.

“We’re building that wee bit of momentum and I looked at the form guide this morning, in the last six games we’re sitting third in the league behind Celtic and Rangers.

“We’ve got really exciting young players and we’re beginning to build up that momentum – but we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves.

“We’re confident but we’re not complacent and it’s important that to ensure that you keep that momentum going, that’s the way you need to be.

“You cannot get ahead of yourself. I’ve been involved in this game long enough to know, as soon as you start to think you’re doing well, that’s when there’s a kick in the stomach that comes round the corner.

“It’s very important we keep level-headed, we keep doing what’s got us in this position.

“There’s a lot of things we can improve and develop on and that’s what we’re focusing on.”

Dundee have no fresh injury concerns for the trip to Hearts with Billy Koumetio available despite going off late in the game against Motherwell.