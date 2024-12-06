Dundee ‘confident not complacent’ insists Tony Docherty as boss reveals challenge to players ahead of Hearts clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee ‘confident not complacent’ insists Tony Docherty as boss reveals challenge to players ahead of Hearts clash

The Dark Blues head to Tynecastle on Saturday aiming to continue their good run of form.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Tony Docherty wants his side to “sprint over the finish” as they complete a mini-section of their Premiership campaign on Saturday at Hearts.

The Dark Blues have hit form since the last international break, unbeaten in the three matches since losing at Aberdeen.

In those two wins and a draw they have scored nine goals and conceded three to move fifth in the Premiership table.

Now they travel to Tynecastle aiming to build on that run before taking another break thanks to the League Cup Final next weekend.

“I challenged the players on this block of games. We want to finish off this block and I want us to sprint through the finish line,” Docherty said.

Seun Adewumi and Lyall Cameron celebrate
Dundee were big winners against Motherwell on Wednesday. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“I don’t want us to kind of just get to it. I want us to sprint through it.

“That’s important to me and I see the way the team have been since Wednesday.

“The overriding feeling was one of a really strong home performance again and a really deserved 4-1 win against a decent opponent.

“But now the full focus is on Hearts at Tynecastle and we know the task there.

“Hearts have very good players and it’s a tough venue to go to but we’re very much looking forward to it with the form that we’re in at the moment.”

‘Confident not complacent’

That form has seen 10 points picked up from the last 15 available but Docherty is keen to keep his players’ feet on the ground.

“It is huge credit to the players for building this momentum,” he added.

“We went through a wee sticky patch and it’s all about having that trust and that belief in the process.

Scott Tiffoney made it 2-1 in controversial fashion. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Scott Tiffoney made it 2-1 against Motherwell. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“They’ve kept working away and training in the knowledge that doing all the work pays off and you get your dividends from it.

“I think we’re in a good place now.

“We’re building that wee bit of momentum and I looked at the form guide this morning, in the last six games we’re sitting third in the league behind Celtic and Rangers.

“We’ve got really exciting young players and we’re beginning to build up that momentum – but we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves.

“We’re confident but we’re not complacent and it’s important that to ensure that you keep that momentum going, that’s the way you need to be.

Dundee defeated Hearts at Dens Park earlier this season. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

“You cannot get ahead of yourself. I’ve been involved in this game long enough to know, as soon as you start to think you’re doing well, that’s when there’s a kick in the stomach that comes round the corner.

“It’s very important we keep level-headed, we keep doing what’s got us in this position.

“There’s a lot of things we can improve and develop on and that’s what we’re focusing on.”

Dundee have no fresh injury concerns for the trip to Hearts with Billy Koumetio available despite going off late in the game against Motherwell.

