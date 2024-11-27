Montrose flat going to auction – with opening bid of just £1,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose flat going to auction – with opening bid of just £1,000

The one bedroom flat - which is in need of significant renovations - goes under the hammer on Thursday.

By Ben MacDonald
Montrose High Street flat to go to auction
The High Street flat will go to auction. Image: Future Property Auctions

A one-bedroom flat on Montrose High Street is set to go to auction with an opening bid of just £1,000.

The property, which sits above the former Steeplejacks Bar, will go under the hammer on Thursday.

The flat is in need of significant repair work but could offer a big return for an investor, with similar properties nearby selling for more than £130,000.

The property comes with a hallway, living area, bedroom and kitchen – all with windows facing High Street.

A bathroom sits at the back of the flat.

The flat sits above the old Steeplejacks Bar. Image: Future Property Auctions
The entrance to the flat. Image: Future Property Auctions
The hallway. Image: Future Property Auctions
The living area. Image: Future Property Auctions

The flat comes with plenty of space for storage and parking is available outside the building.

According to the listing with Future Property Auctions, the property could attract £400-£450 a month if rented out.

Similar flats nearby have previously sold for £130-£140,000.

The bedroom. Image: Future Property Auctions
The kitchen. Image: Future Property Auctions
The bathroom. Image: Future Property Auctions

Future Property Auctions says the Montrose High Street flat is a “potentially high-yielding investment opportunity”.

The auction – with an opening bid of £1,000 – takes place from 10am to 3pm on Thursday.

The flat also has a “buy now” price of £20,000.

Meanwhile, a six-bedroom home in Arbroath will also go up for auction on Thursday, with an asking price of just £65,000.

