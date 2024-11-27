Montrose flat going to auction – with opening bid of just £1,000

A one-bedroom flat on Montrose High Street is set to go to auction with an opening bid of just £1,000.

The property, which sits above the former Steeplejacks Bar, will go under the hammer on Thursday.

The flat is in need of significant repair work but could offer a big return for an investor, with similar properties nearby selling for more than £130,000.

The property comes with a hallway, living area, bedroom and kitchen – all with windows facing High Street.

A bathroom sits at the back of the flat.

The flat comes with plenty of space for storage and parking is available outside the building.

According to the listing with Future Property Auctions, the property could attract £400-£450 a month if rented out.

Similar flats nearby have previously sold for £130-£140,000.

Future Property Auctions says the Montrose High Street flat is a “potentially high-yielding investment opportunity”.

The auction – with an opening bid of £1,000 – takes place from 10am to 3pm on Thursday.

The flat also has a “buy now” price of £20,000.

Meanwhile, a six-bedroom home in Arbroath will also go up for auction on Thursday, with an asking price of just £65,000.