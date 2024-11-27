Property Montrose flat going to auction – with opening bid of just £1,000 The one bedroom flat - which is in need of significant renovations - goes under the hammer on Thursday. By Ben MacDonald November 27 2024, 10:37am November 27 2024, 10:37am Share Montrose flat going to auction – with opening bid of just £1,000 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5133468/montrose-high-street-flat-auction-1k-bid/ Copy Link 0 comment The High Street flat will go to auction. Image: Future Property Auctions A one-bedroom flat on Montrose High Street is set to go to auction with an opening bid of just £1,000. The property, which sits above the former Steeplejacks Bar, will go under the hammer on Thursday. The flat is in need of significant repair work but could offer a big return for an investor, with similar properties nearby selling for more than £130,000. The property comes with a hallway, living area, bedroom and kitchen – all with windows facing High Street. A bathroom sits at the back of the flat. The flat sits above the old Steeplejacks Bar. Image: Future Property Auctions The entrance to the flat. Image: Future Property Auctions The hallway. Image: Future Property Auctions The living area. Image: Future Property Auctions The flat comes with plenty of space for storage and parking is available outside the building. According to the listing with Future Property Auctions, the property could attract £400-£450 a month if rented out. Similar flats nearby have previously sold for £130-£140,000. The bedroom. Image: Future Property Auctions The kitchen. Image: Future Property Auctions The bathroom. Image: Future Property Auctions Future Property Auctions says the Montrose High Street flat is a “potentially high-yielding investment opportunity”. The auction – with an opening bid of £1,000 – takes place from 10am to 3pm on Thursday. The flat also has a “buy now” price of £20,000. Meanwhile, a six-bedroom home in Arbroath will also go up for auction on Thursday, with an asking price of just £65,000.
