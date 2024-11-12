SIX-bedroom Arbroath home going to auction for just £65k – but needs a full refurb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property SIX-bedroom Arbroath home going to auction for just £65k – but needs a full refurb

SIX-bedroom Arbroath home going to auction for just £65k – but needs a full refurb

The Victorian townhouse on Burnside Drive is primed for renovation.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Arbroath property will go to auction later this month. Image: Future Property Auctions
The Arbroath property will go to auction later this month. Image: Future Property Auctions

A six-bedroom home in Arbroath is going to auction for just £65,000 – but needs a full refurbishment.

The Victorian townhouse on Burnside Drive could be of interest to a large family.

However, Future Property Auctions says the home is “more suited” to being used as a short-term let or for development and resale.

Some of the rooms have been stripped and are ready for replastering, but full renovation is required before the home is ready to be lived in.

The Victorian townhouse needs a lot of work. Image: Future Property Auctions
The home is on Burnside Drive. Image: Future Property Auctions
The home is going to auction for just £65k. Image: Future Property Auctions

The accommodation is over four levels and has six bedrooms.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, and shower room.

There is also access to the basement utility room.

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms and a second lounge, which could also be used as a bedroom.

There are three further bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor.

Some of the walls have been stripped back. Image: Future Property Auctions
The home is in need of full renovation. Image: Future Property Auctions

The property benefits from many original Victorian features including cornice and centre roses.

There is also a private garden to the rear of the house.

The property will go to auction on November 28 with the opening bid set at £65,000.

Meanwhile, retired dentist Pam Ferguson, 61, has shared how she turned her formerly “grotty” house in Broughty Ferry into a real-life Barbie dream house.

More from Property

St. Leonards Hill, Dunfermline.
Dunfermline apartment in beautiful Victorian conversion on the market
Jennifer Olivier is about to embark on her most ambitious renovation yet. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee property developer Jennifer Olivier shares her renovation tips
4
Blairingone Church in Kinross-shire.
Kinross-shire church turned stylish family home for sale
Earnoch is on the banks of the Tay in Perth.
One of Perth's finest riverside homes has £80k cut from asking price
The home is in the shadow of Stark's Park. Image: Your Move Glenrothes
Kirkcaldy family home in shadow of Stark's Park would be ideal for Raith Rovers…
This handsome Broughty Ferry apartment drew nearly 7,000 page views. Image: TSPC.
Flat near Broughty Beach is TSPC's most popular property in October
Gibson Place, St Andrews.
St Andrews flat next to Old Course 18th fairway would be 'ideal golfer's bolthole'
Taigh Uilltanach has an unbeatable setting on the shores of Loch Tay. Image: Savills.
Amazing Loch Tay home has 70 metres of private waterfront and its own beach
Pam Ferguson bought her new Broughty Ferry home in May. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
How I turned my Broughty Ferry bungalow into a real-life Barbie dream house
The Piperdam home comes with an indoor swimming pool. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
Stunning Piperdam home comes with indoor swimming pool

Conversation