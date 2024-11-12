SIX-bedroom Arbroath home going to auction for just £65k – but needs a full refurb

A six-bedroom home in Arbroath is going to auction for just £65,000 – but needs a full refurbishment.

The Victorian townhouse on Burnside Drive could be of interest to a large family.

However, Future Property Auctions says the home is “more suited” to being used as a short-term let or for development and resale.

Some of the rooms have been stripped and are ready for replastering, but full renovation is required before the home is ready to be lived in.

The accommodation is over four levels and has six bedrooms.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, and shower room.

There is also access to the basement utility room.

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms and a second lounge, which could also be used as a bedroom.

There are three further bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor.

The property benefits from many original Victorian features including cornice and centre roses.

There is also a private garden to the rear of the house.

The property will go to auction on November 28 with the opening bid set at £65,000.

