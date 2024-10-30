How I turned my Broughty Ferry bungalow into a real-life Barbie dream house

Many children have dreams of living in a Barbie dreamhouse when they grow up.

Pam Ferguson, who transformed a three-bed Broughty Ferry bungalow into a pink palace for one, made that dream a reality.

The 61-year-old took on the major renovation project in May.

She wanted to downsize from the sprawling family home, also in the Dundee suburb, she once shared with her now grown-up children.

Inchcolm Terrace house was ‘grotty’

The Incholm Terrace house, which was in a “poor state of repair”, had been on the market for eight months when Pam put an offer in in May.

Retired dentist Pam got a good deal, paying £255k – £15k less than the valuation – for the property after the price was dropped.

“The house was really quite grotty,” she says.

“It had been empty for almost two years.

“The previous owner had smoked really heavily, so there was a coating of tar on the ceilings and walls.

“The house was in really quite a poor state of repair.

“I think that’s why nobody had bought it.

“Then just as I went to look at it, they reduced the price of it again – so I sort of swooped in at the right time.”

Despite the amount of work that was required, Dundee-born Pam could see herself living in the property.

“When I came into the lounge, there was something about the quality of the light.

“It’s just so beautiful.

“It has a lovely garden, it’s in a lovely location – it was just perfect.”

The property also boasts a sizeable lounge, conservatory and bathroom.

‘I could see past all the work that needed done’

The mum-of-two added: “I could see past all the work that needed done, whereas maybe other people didn’t want to do all that work.

“I just thought, ‘Okay, I’ll take all this out and work from a blank slate and I’m going to put my stamp on it.'”

The one-level bungalow was also “future-proofed” for Pam to live out her later years – when mobility may become an issue. “20 years from now, I’ll hopefully still be in this house.”

The renovation was carried out over a few months before she moved into the property in August, alongside her three-year-old labrador Rory.

She employed a local handyman to carry out the majority of the work.

This included replacing the damp-stained carpets with hardwood flooring, installing new oak skirting boards and doors throughout, and painting the entire property.

New brass sockets and ceiling lights were also put in, as well as a new chimney breast and fireplace.

Gravel was laid in the garden too.

Pam also had a (bright pink!) kitchen installed, by kitchen retailer Wren Kitchens.

Meanwhile, her (also pink) bathroom was installed by The Bathroom Company.

What inspired the rather bold pop of colour?

Pam says: “I just wanted it to be really bright and just totally me.

“Everything is to my taste: so there’s a lot of pink and flowers everywhere.

“I think a lot of the things I’ve chosen, especially the kitchen, are nice and cheery and warm, and that’s what I really wanted.”

The pink colour theme runs into her choice of furniture, paint and textiles as well – including new setees and blinds purchased for the home.

How did Pam upcycle furniture?

Pam upcycled much of the furniture herself.

“I brought a lot of the furniture from my old house, but I’ve painted it,” she explains.

“I’ve got a dresser in the living room that I’ve painted a sort of dusky pink.

“Other pieces I’ve painted a dove drey.”

She acknowledges that her interior choices are not for everyone though.

“All the workmen I’ve had in the house have said, ‘I wouldn’t have that!’

“But they’ve all sent photos to their wives and girlfriends who have raved about it.”

In future, Pam plans to replace the rusted doors on her garage.

But for now she is enjoying her new, slightly smaller home in Broughty Ferry – and the fact it takes considerably less time to clean and money to heat than her former residence.

She says: “My previous house had 17 radiators and in this house, I’ve got seven – I know that my bills are going to be cheaper.

“And the old house had three toilets and five sinks to clean, whereas here I’ve got one toilet and two sinks to clean!”

‘It’s my own little house just for me’

She adds: “I love my little house and I love being here.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever had a house that’s only been mine – and it’s all about me.

“And I don’t need to consider the kids or a partner.

“I just think, ‘That’s what I want, so that’s what I’m having.'”