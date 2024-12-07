Cosy Forfar farmhouse with beautiful open fireplace hits market

A cosy farmhouse on the edge of Forfar with a beautiful open fireplace in its living room has hit the market.

Westfield House, a four-bedroom detached stone-built property, sits close to Glamis Road – offering easy access to the A90.

The house retains many period features but has been modernised throughout to a stunning level, with plenty of opportunity for a buyer to put their stamp on the building.

A highlight of the home is the living room with triple-aspect sash-and-case windows, parquet flooring and intricate cornicing, as well as the striking open fireplace – perfect for cold winter nights.

The room is accessed by the impressive hallway which has original flagstone flooring.

Opposite the living room is a sizeable nug with wooden flooring and a log-burning stove.

The kitchen features white stone worktops, fitted appliances, an American-style fridge/freezer and a coffee machine.

A central island provides space for informal dining.

A large, separate dining room sits next door.

A utility room, WC, vestibule and cold store complete the ground floor.

A stylish chandelier hangs above the spiral staircase leading to the first floor.

The main bedroom is south-east facing and provides a luxurious retreat, complete with a log-burning stove, plush carpeting and serene decor.

Its en-suite bathroom comes with a freestanding bath, a rainfall shower and marble-topped washbasin.

Three additional double bedrooms complete the upstairs, all sharing access to a spa-like shower room.

Outside there is an expansive and enclosed garden, with a detached garage and driveway allowing plenty of parking space.

The property is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £650,000.

