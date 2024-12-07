Cosy Forfar farmhouse with beautiful open fireplace hits market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cosy Forfar farmhouse with beautiful open fireplace hits market

Westfield House is up for sale for offers over £650,000.

By Ben MacDonald
The living room at Westfield House, Forfar. Image: Rettie
The living room at Westfield House, Forfar. Image: Rettie

A cosy farmhouse on the edge of Forfar with a beautiful open fireplace in its living room has hit the market.

Westfield House, a four-bedroom detached stone-built property, sits close to Glamis Road – offering easy access to the A90.

The house retains many period features but has been modernised throughout to a stunning level, with plenty of opportunity for a buyer to put their stamp on the building.

Westfeld House. Image: Rettie

A highlight of the home is the living room with triple-aspect sash-and-case windows, parquet flooring and intricate cornicing, as well as the striking open fireplace – perfect for cold winter nights.

The room is accessed by the impressive hallway which has original flagstone flooring.

Opposite the living room is a sizeable nug with wooden flooring and a log-burning stove.

The hallway. Image: Rettie
The living room. Image: Rettie
The beautiful open fireplace. Image: Rettie
The snug. Image: Rettie
The log-burning stove. Image: Rettie

The kitchen features white stone worktops, fitted appliances, an American-style fridge/freezer and a coffee machine.

A central island provides space for informal dining.

A large, separate dining room sits next door.

A utility room, WC, vestibule and cold store complete the ground floor.

The kitchen. Image: Rettie
The kitchen has a central island. Image: Rettie
The dining room. Image: Rettie
The downstairs WC. Image: Rettie
The utility room. Image: Rettie

A stylish chandelier hangs above the spiral staircase leading to the first floor.

The main bedroom is south-east facing and provides a luxurious retreat, complete with a log-burning stove, plush carpeting and serene decor.

Its en-suite bathroom comes with a freestanding bath, a rainfall shower and marble-topped washbasin.

Three additional double bedrooms complete the upstairs, all sharing access to a spa-like shower room.

The staircase. Image: Rettie
The chandelier over the stairs. Image: Rettie
The upper hallway. Image: Rettie
The main bedroom. Image: Rettie
The main bedroom also has a stove. Image: Rettie
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Rettie
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Rettie
A smaller double bedroom. Image: Rettie
The fourth bedroom. Image: Rettie
The garden. Image: Rettie

Outside there is an expansive and enclosed garden, with a detached garage and driveway allowing plenty of parking space.

The property is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £650,000.

Meanwhile, another countryside retreat for sale near Dunkeld in Perthshire offers state-of-the-art living and stunning views.

