Firefighters tackle Newtyle house fire

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a residential property in Newtyle.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to Strathmore Gardens shortly after 7.30pm on Friday.

Three appliances were sent to the scene. These came from the Macalpine Road and Blackness stations in Dundee.

Firefighters remained at Strathmore Gardens for over 12 hours.

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “The call came in at 7.42pm.

“We initially had three appliances the scene. It was a residential property.

“The last appliance left the scene at 8.46am.”

