Chance to own waterfront East Neuk house for just £280k

A three-bedroom waterside home in the East Neuk has gone on the market for £280,000.

Number 7 Tollbooth Wynd is an end terraced home that sits right on the seafront in Cellardyke.

With the stone walls and orange pantile roof that are traditional to the East Neuk, it is a handsome property.

Dating from around 1850, the three-bedroom house enjoys one of the best locations in Cellardyke.

The front door opens into a welcoming foyer and hallway. French doors give access to the dining room, which has stunning sea views, an open fireplace, and wooden flooring.

Adjoining the dining room is a compact but well-laid-out L-shaped kitchen. Off the kitchen is a storage room with a door to the rear terrace.

Two bedrooms sit adjacent to one another. Meanwhile, the spacious master bedroom has a doorway into a sunroom that also opens onto the terrace.

A family bathroom completes the ground floor accommodation.

The living room is upstairs where it can take full advantage of the spectacular sea views. Facing south-east, it gazes out to sea and is a lovely, light-filled room.

The private terrace sits right on the sea wall and features bespoke built-in seating and elevated timber decking.

It is a wonderful spot to sit and enjoy the panoramic outlook across the coast.

7 Tollbooth Wynd, Cellardyke is on sale with Rettie for offers over £280,000.