£580k home in ‘one of Bridge of Allan’s premier addresses’ has glass box office and amazing views

A home said to be in “one of Bridge of Allan’s premier addresses” with a glass box office and amazing views has been put up for sale.

Norwood Gables on Abercromby Drive also features a round turret-like stairwell and a modern multi-use pod in the garden.

The Victorian house enjoys an elevated position in the town with views over to Stirling Castle and beyond.

Halliday Homes, which is marketing the house for sale, says it is situated in “one of Bridge of Allan’s premier addresses” and boasts “genuine charm and character”.

The house has an open-plan living, kitchen and dining area with beautiful doors opening out to the sun deck.

There is also a bedroom on this level along with a shower room.

The sweeping staircase leads to the first floor, where the glass box home office is found.

This spectacular feature allows the occupant to enjoy remarkable views while they work.

There are two double bedrooms here and a family bathroom.

Further accommodation is on offer outside, where a new multi-purpose pod has been installed in the garden

It is currently being used as an office and a gym.

The garden is a mix of plants, flowers, trees and patio areas.

There is also a single garage at the bottom of the private drive.

Norwood Gables is on the market for offers over £580,000.

