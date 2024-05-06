£580k home in ‘one of Bridge of Allan’s premier addresses’ has glass box office and amazing views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£580k home in ‘one of Bridge of Allan’s premier addresses’ has glass box office and amazing views

The three-bedroom house also benefits from a new multi-use pod in the garden.

By Ben MacDonald
Abercromby Drive property for sale
Norwood Gables in Bridge of Allan. Image: Halliday Homes

A home said to be in “one of Bridge of Allan’s premier addresses” with a glass box office and amazing views has been put up for sale.

Norwood Gables on Abercromby Drive also features a round turret-like stairwell and a modern multi-use pod in the garden.

The Victorian house enjoys an elevated position in the town with views over to Stirling Castle and beyond.

Halliday Homes, which is marketing the house for sale, says it is situated in “one of Bridge of Allan’s premier addresses” and boasts “genuine charm and character”.

The house has an open-plan living, kitchen and dining area with beautiful doors opening out to the sun deck.

There is also a bedroom on this level along with a shower room.

The kitchen area. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen, living and dining space is open-plan. Image: Halliday Homes
Doors lead to a sun deck. Image: Halliday Homes
The sun deck. Image: Halliday Homes
The ground-floor bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The downstairs shower room. Image: Halliday Homes

The sweeping staircase leads to the first floor, where the glass box home office is found.

This spectacular feature allows the occupant to enjoy remarkable views while they work.

There are two double bedrooms here and a family bathroom.

The sweeping staircaise. Image: Halliday Homes
The spectacular glass box office. Image: Halliday Homes
One of two spacious bedrooms on the first floor. Image: Halliday Homes
The family bathroom. Image: Halliday Homes

Further accommodation is on offer outside, where a new multi-purpose pod has been installed in the garden

It is currently being used as an office and a gym.

The garden is a mix of plants, flowers, trees and patio areas.

There is also a single garage at the bottom of the private drive.

The multi-use pod in the garden. Image: Halliday Homes
The pod is being used as an office. Image: Halliday Homes
Gym equipment in the pod. Image: Halliday Homes
Beautiful views from the house. Image: Halliday Homes
The drive leading to the home. Image: Halliday Homes

Norwood Gables is on the market for offers over £580,000.

Less than a mile away, a stunning church conversion that boasts beautiful original features is also up for sale.

For those looking for a project instead, an 18th-century fixer-upper a short walk from Stirling Castle is also available.

