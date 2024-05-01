Stunning home in award-winning Bridge of Allan church conversion features original wooden beams and windows

A home in an award-winning church conversion in Bridge of Allan that boasts stunning original features has gone on the market.

The building on Chalmers Court, just off Henderson Street, was converted from the former Chalmers Church and recognised in 2011 as the Best Renovation Project at the Herald Property Awards.

Now one of the larger homes in the converted property is for sale.

The highlight of the home is the main living area, featuring exposed timber trusses, an original spiral staircase and leaded glass windows.

The home has its own external entrance leading to a hallway, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

One bedroom boasts an en-suite bathroom while a separate laundry room and storage areas complete this floor.

Both bedrooms feature spacious built-in wardrobes.

The open-plan living, kitchen and dining space is on the first floor.

A spiral staircase in the lounge leads to a mezzanine area which overlooks the living space and is beautifully framed by the church’s exposed wooden beams, while an original window also makes for another interesting feature.

This floor also has a small toilet and the third bedroom – which is currently used as a library.

The development sits in well-maintained communal garden grounds.

The house also comes with an allocated parking space and there is room for visitor parking.

The Chalmers Court property is on the market with Halliday Homes for offers over £430,000.

