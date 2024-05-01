Stunning home in award-winning Bridge of Allan church conversion features original wooden beams and windows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning home in award-winning Bridge of Allan church conversion features original wooden beams and windows

The property is on the market for £430,000.

By Andrew Robson
The open plan living space with original exposed beams.
The open plan living space with original exposed beams. Image: Halliday Homes

A home in an award-winning church conversion in Bridge of Allan that boasts stunning original features has gone on the market.

The building on Chalmers Court, just off Henderson Street, was converted from the former Chalmers Church and recognised in 2011 as the Best Renovation Project at the Herald Property Awards.

Now one of the larger homes in the converted property is for sale.

The highlight of the home is the main living area, featuring exposed timber trusses, an original spiral staircase and leaded glass windows.

Chalmers Court, Bridge of Allan.
Chalmers Court is in the former Chalmers Church. Image: Halliday Homes

The home has its own external entrance leading to a hallway, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

One bedroom boasts an en-suite bathroom while a separate laundry room and storage areas complete this floor.

Both bedrooms feature spacious built-in wardrobes.

Property entrance.
The entrance to the house. Image: Halliday Homes
The staircase at the Bridge of Allan church conversion
The hall and staircase. Image: Halliday Homes
The downstairs hallway
The downstairs hallway. Image: Halliday Homes
A bedroom
One of the modern bedrooms. Image: Halliday Homes
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes.
The laundry room
The laundry room. Halliday Homes
An en-suite bathroom.
An en-suite bathroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Halliday Homes

The open-plan living, kitchen and dining space is on the first floor.

A spiral staircase in the lounge leads to a mezzanine area which overlooks the living space and is beautifully framed by the church’s exposed wooden beams, while an original window also makes for another interesting feature.

This floor also has a small toilet and the third bedroom – which is currently used as a library.

The home features the original church windows.
The home features the original church windows. Image: Halliday Homes
The open-plan space.
The open-plan living space. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen area.
The kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The third bedroom.
The third bedroom has more original features. Image: Halliday Homes
A toilet
A wooden beam is even found in the toilet. Image: Halliday Homes

The development sits in well-maintained communal garden grounds.

The house also comes with an allocated parking space and there is room for visitor parking.

The Chalmers Court property is on the market with Halliday Homes for offers over £430,000.

Just along the road, a £1m home with spectacular views of Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument has hit the market.

And a former Stirling church that could be turned into housing is also up for sale.

