More homes for sale shows confidence returning to Tayside property market, says TSPC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

More homes for sale shows confidence returning to Tayside property market, says TSPC

The number of listings - particularly in Dundee - as well as an increase in sale prices reflects more activity in the market.

By Rob McLaren
Angela Wallace, TSPC operations manager. Image: TSPC
Angela Wallace, TSPC operations manager. Image: TSPC

The manager of Tayside Solicitors Property Centre (TSPC) said a surge in property listings shows confidence is returning to the market.

TSPC listings increased by 41% last month when compared to April last year.

The property market has gone through an unsettling time since Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini budget in September 2022 sent mortgage rates spiralling.

The Bank of England then raised its base rate on almost a monthly basis to reach 5.25% in August.

However, with no further changes to the base rate – with cuts expected later this year – and mortgage rates down from its highest point, has encouraged market activity in Tayside.

Average selling price rise

TSPC said year-on-year Dundee listings were up 78%, Carnoustie listings were up 50% and Forfar listings increasing by 42%.

In April the average selling price for properties marketed by TSPC was up 3.4% compared to last year to £134,810.

Sale price compared to home report value increased from 100.1% to 100.6% in the past 12 months.

Angela Wallace, TSPC centre and operations manager, said: “The increase in property listings signals a return of confidence to the housing market.

“Several factors contribute to this shift. First, mortgage rates have shown signs of stabilising and even slightly decreasing. This makes home buying more accessible for many including first time buyers.

“This stabilisation may be encouraging homeowners who were previously hesitant to sell to finally list their properties.

This exceptional home near Dundee was the most popular property on TSPC in April. Image: TSPC.

“Additionally, there’s growing impatience among those who have been waiting for the right moment to move.

“This pent-up demand is now translating into a higher volume of listings.

“Furthermore, there’s a noticeable trend of landlords exiting the rental market, which is adding to the supply of available properties.

“Faced with increasing regulations and changing economic conditions, many landlords are choosing to sell rather than continue renting out their properties.

“Overall, the current rise in property listings reflects a more dynamic and responsive market, as both sellers and buyers adjust to evolving financial and economic landscapes.”

TSPC website upgrade

In April, TSPC listed 254 properties compared to 180 in April 2023.

Angela said a new TSPC website will have a host of new functions.

This will include a better search facility and a website that’s able to accept voice commands.

“Intelligent search will walk the user through a series of questions before using this data alongside the users ‘liked’ properties to suggest further properties that would be a fit for them,” she said.

Lindsay Darroch, TSPC board member and partner at Gilson Gray, said: “These jumps in property listings demonstrate Tayside is booming.

“It’s a vibrant place which draws in new residents while also encouraging those already here to stay and move within the area.”

A striking £575,000 villa near Dundee was TSPC’s most viewed home for sale in April.

More from Business

Sand artists recreated the Royal Mint’s D-Day 80 coin design on Gold beach (Royal Mint/PinPep/PA)
Royal Mint 50p coin marks 80th anniversary of D-Day landings
Nearly half of people expect to see a cashless society in their lifetime, Link said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Nearly half of people expect a cashless society within their lifetime – survey
Heston Blumenthal wants neurodiverse people to be better supported in the workplace (PA)
Workplaces must change attitudes to neurodiversity, says chef Heston Blumenthal
Rightmove said the average price tag on a home reached a record high of £375,131 in May (PA)
Average house price tag hit new high of £375,131 in May
The Deputy First Minister will visit the National Robotarium on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Forbes to unveil package for start-ups as Government looks to priorities
CPI inflation rose by 3.2% in the 12 months to March 2024, down from 3.4% in February, according to ONS data (Joe Giddens/PA)
Reeves says ministers ‘gaslighting’ over inflation ahead of expected fall in CPI
The billionaire businessman was a vocal supporter of Brexit in 2016 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Keir Starmer will do ‘very good job’ as PM
CR0047209 - Terri Simpson Story - Perthshire area - Business profile on JML Garden Rooms in Aberuthven - Picture shows Katie Langley of JML Contracts. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bosses at Perthshire company JML Contracts on success and Grand Designs
Preparations under way ahead of the Chelsea Flower Show (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Children centre stage at Chelsea Flower Show as green issues high on agenda
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Badenoch tells firms to quit political activism and focus on the business

Conversation