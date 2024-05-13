Striking £575k villa near Dundee is most-viewed TSPC property in April

A modern family home with a stunning interior and fantastic views dominated TSPC’s top 10 properties chart last month.

The house on Pitempton Road sits in countryside a short distance from Dundee.

Almost 60,000 people looked at the property portal’s 10 most popular homes last month.

Nine of the top ten homes featured three or more bedrooms, highlighting the preference for extra space among buyers.

The most expensive property was located in Dundee’s West End. Priced at offers over £600,000, it boasted panoramic views over the River Tay.

Meanwhile, just one property had a price tag below £200,000.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “House hunters have been spoilt for choice this month on tspc.co.uk with a 30% increase in exclusive new properties for sale compared to March 2024, and a 41% increase compared to April last year.

“With nine out of ten homes featuring three or more bedrooms, it’s clear that buyers are prioritising space, and we can expect to continue to experience strong demand for quality family homes.”

The top 10 TSPC properties in April were:

1. Dundee

Price: Offers over £575,000

Status: Active

This one-off home on the outskirts of Dundee was TSPC’s most popular property in April.

Standout features include its contemporary open-plan kitchen/dining room/lounge, separate sitting room, and mezzanine spaces, along with underfloor heating, an integrated Sonos speaker system, and a games room.

With four bedrooms and more than 300sqm of living space it’s a very big home. This is the first time it has been on the market since it was built in 2009.

2. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £230,000

Status: Under offer

Second on our list is this stylish three-bedroom detached home located in a popular area on the edge of Broughty Ferry and Barnhill.

Offering buyers a move-in ready home, it is no surprise that an offer was accepted after only three days on the market.

3. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £190,000

Status: Under offer

In third place is this charming little lodge house in Broughty Ferry. Located on Dundee Road, it sits in the grounds of a former mansion house.

Built circa 1863, the lodge extends to around 73 square meters and offers a unique opportunity for renovation.

While in need of modernisation, this charming property presents a rare find for those seeking a project, and was snapped up in just 12 days.

4. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £330,000

Status: Closing date set for Tuesday May 14

Taking the fourth spot is this traditional detached home located in a much sought-after area of Broughty Ferry.

Retaining many fine period features, the lounge boasts an inviting open fire, while the turn stair showcases an ornate handrail and balustrade.

With three bedrooms, two public rooms, and a convenient utility room, the house offers charm and practicality. It’s little wonder a closing date has been set.

5. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £350,000

Status: Active

Rounding out the top five is this semi-detached home on Stanley Road in Broughty Ferry.

With three bedrooms, spacious living areas, and a modern kitchen, it provides ample space for families. Its desirable location ensures easy access to local amenities, schools, and transport links.

6. Dundee

Price: Offers over £600,000

Status: Active

This impressive property on one of the most desirable streets in Dundee’s West End is the most expensive property in the top 10.

The Rockfield Crescent house boasts an abundance of fantastic period features and offers spacious accommodation spanning approximately 285 square meters.

With panoramic views over the River Tay, it enjoys a breathtaking setting.

What’s more, there is planning permission for a house in the back garden.

7. Monikie

Price: Offers over £315,000

Status: Under offer

Located in the pretty Angus village of Monikie, Airlie Cottage provides the perfect blend of rural living and proximity to amenities.

Featuring three bedrooms and ample living space, this property provides an ideal home for families or those seeking a peaceful countryside escape. An offer was received and accepted within six days.

8. Dundee

Price: Offers over £320,000

Status: Active

In eighth place, this extended stone-built home in the Downfield area of Dundee captured viewers’ attention with its modern interior, which includes a sauna, alongside many period features such as bay windows, high ceilings, and ornate cornicing.

With four bedrooms and a home office it has plenty of space.

9. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £330,000

Status: Under offer

In ninth place is this detached bungalow within walking distance of central Broughty Ferry.

It features three double bedrooms, a large dining kitchen, and a bright living room with a wood-burning stove.

Bi-fold doors open onto a spacious decking area. A partially floored loft offers storage space and has plans approved for conversion.

With an air source heat pump, solar panels, and an electric vehicle charging point in the driveway, it’s equipped for the future.

10. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £460,000

Status: Under offer

Completing the top ten most sought-after homes for April is this four-bedroom extended bungalow on Albany Road in Broughty Ferry.

Beautifully upgraded by the current owner, the property offers versatile accommodation over two levels. Its move-in ready status meant it went under offer in less than a fortnight.