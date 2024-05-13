Striking £575k villa near Dundee is most-viewed TSPC property in April

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Striking £575k villa near Dundee is most-viewed TSPC property in April

No fewer than six homes in Broughty Ferry also feature on the property website's top 10 for last month.

This exceptional home near Dundee was the most popular property on TSPC in April. Image: TSPC.
By Jack McKeown

A modern family home with a stunning interior and fantastic views dominated TSPC’s top 10 properties chart last month.

The house on Pitempton Road sits in countryside a short distance from Dundee.

Almost 60,000 people looked at the property portal’s 10 most popular homes last month.

Nine of the top ten homes featured three or more bedrooms, highlighting the preference for extra space among buyers.

The most expensive property was located in Dundee’s West End. Priced at offers over £600,000, it boasted panoramic views over the River Tay.

Meanwhile, just one property had a price tag below £200,000.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “House hunters have been spoilt for choice this month on tspc.co.uk with a 30% increase in exclusive new properties for sale compared to March 2024, and a 41% increase compared to April last year.

“With nine out of ten homes featuring three or more bedrooms, it’s clear that buyers are prioritising space, and we can expect to continue to experience strong demand for quality family homes.”

The top 10 TSPC properties in April were:

1. Dundee

Address: 4 Pitempton Farm, Pitempton Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £575,000
Status: Active
Built in 2009, this house is on the market for the first time. Image: TSPC.

This one-off home on the outskirts of Dundee was TSPC’s most popular property in April.

Standout features include its contemporary open-plan kitchen/dining room/lounge, separate sitting room, and mezzanine spaces, along with underfloor heating, an integrated Sonos speaker system, and a games room.

With four bedrooms and more than 300sqm of living space it’s a very big home. This is the first time it has been on the market since it was built in 2009.

2. Broughty Ferry

Address: 15 Belltree Gardens, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £230,000
Status: Under offer
This detached home went under offer after just three days. Image: TSPC.

Second on our list is this stylish three-bedroom detached home located in a popular area on the edge of Broughty Ferry and Barnhill.

Offering buyers a move-in ready home, it is no surprise that an offer was accepted after only three days on the market.

3. Broughty Ferry

Address: The Lodge, 75 Dundee Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £190,000
Status: Under offer
This handsome little lodge house was quickly snapped up. Image: TSPC.

In third place is this charming little lodge house in Broughty Ferry. Located on Dundee Road, it sits in the grounds of a former mansion house.

Built circa 1863, the lodge extends to around 73 square meters and offers a unique opportunity for renovation.

While in need of modernisation, this charming property presents a rare find for those seeking a project, and was snapped up in just 12 days.

4. Broughty Ferry

Address: 3 Campfield Road, Broughty Ferry DD5 2NG
Price: Offers over £330,000
Status: Closing date set for Tuesday May 14
A closing date has been set for this traditional home. Image: TSPC.

Taking the fourth spot is this traditional detached home located in a much sought-after area of Broughty Ferry.

Retaining many fine period features, the lounge boasts an inviting open fire, while the turn stair showcases an ornate handrail and balustrade.

With three bedrooms, two public rooms, and a convenient utility room, the house offers charm and practicality. It’s little wonder a closing date has been set.

5. Broughty Ferry

Address: 4 Stanley Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £350,000
Status: Active
This house in Broughty Ferry is still available. Image: TSPC.

Rounding out the top five is this semi-detached home on Stanley Road in Broughty Ferry.

With three bedrooms, spacious living areas, and a modern kitchen, it provides ample space for families. Its desirable location ensures easy access to local amenities, schools, and transport links.

6. Dundee

Address: 7 Rockfield Crescent, Dundee
Price: Offers over £600,000
Status: Active
With a £600k asking price, this is the most expensive property on the list. Image: TSPC.

This impressive property on one of the most desirable streets in Dundee’s West End is the most expensive property in the top 10.

The Rockfield Crescent house boasts an abundance of fantastic period features and offers spacious accommodation spanning approximately 285 square meters.

With panoramic views over the River Tay, it enjoys a breathtaking setting.

What’s more, there is planning permission for a house in the back garden.

7. Monikie

Address: Airlie Cottage, 5 Victoria Place, Monikie
Price: Offers over £315,000
Status: Under offer
Airlie Cottage is in the charming village of Monikie. Image: TSPC.

Located in the pretty Angus village of Monikie, Airlie Cottage provides the perfect blend of rural living and proximity to amenities.

Featuring three bedrooms and ample living space, this property provides an ideal home for families or those seeking a peaceful countryside escape. An offer was received and accepted within six days.

8. Dundee

Address: 281 Strathmartine Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £320,000
Status: Active
This handsome villa is on Strathmartine Road. Image: TSPC.

In eighth place, this extended stone-built home in the Downfield area of Dundee captured viewers’ attention with its modern interior, which includes a sauna, alongside many period features such as bay windows, high ceilings, and ornate cornicing.

With four bedrooms and a home office it has plenty of space.

9. Broughty Ferry

Address: 59 Forthill Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £330,000
Status: Under offer
This detached bungalow has an excellent location near central Broughty Ferry. Image: TSPC.

In ninth place is this detached bungalow within walking distance of central Broughty Ferry.

It features three double bedrooms, a large dining kitchen, and a bright living room with a wood-burning stove.

Bi-fold doors open onto a spacious decking area. A partially floored loft offers storage space and has plans approved for conversion.

With an air source heat pump, solar panels, and an electric vehicle charging point in the driveway, it’s equipped for the future.

10. Broughty Ferry

Address: 33 Albany Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £460,000
Status: Under offer
This four-bedroom bungalow has been nicely upgraded. Image: TSPC.

Completing the top ten most sought-after homes for April is this four-bedroom extended bungalow on Albany Road in Broughty Ferry.

Beautifully upgraded by the current owner, the property offers versatile accommodation over two levels. Its move-in ready status meant it went under offer in less than a fortnight.

