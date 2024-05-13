Arbroath lout sentenced for repeat road rage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath lout sentenced for repeat road rage

Todd Myatt is now banned from driving and must complete a course aimed at rehabilitating domestic offenders.

By Ross Gardiner
Forfar Sheriff Court
Myatt appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A repeat road rage lout from Arbroath dragged his partner across a car park and knocked out a motorist after a separate drunken crash.

Hothead Todd Myatt was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to two offences in which he lost the rag while behind the wheel.

In November last year, he left a driver unconscious and fled the scene after a drunken crash.

In January, he sped off in a work van while his partner was trying to get inside.

A court was shown CCTV footage of Myatt “screeching” off while his victim clung to his vehicle.

The 36-year-old, of St Murdoch’s Crescent in Arbroath, was ordered to complete unpaid work and a programme aimed at rehabilitating domestic offenders.

Knockout punch

Myatt’s first road rage incident came when he confronted the driver of a private-plated Volkswagen Golf after a drunken collision in Cairnie Loan, Arbroath, on November 10 2023.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said Myatt pulled his Dacia Sandero in front of the other car and braked sharply, causing the collision, overheard by a neighbour in her home.

She looked out the window to see both drivers leave their vehicles and Myatt shouting “you were speeding”.

Ms Hodgson said: “(The other driver) did not have time to respond to the accused, who punches him to the right side of his head, causing him to fall backward and lose consciousness.”

The witness took a photo of Myatt, who drove off, leaving the 25-year-old on the ground.

Police traced Myatt on Kirkton Road, driving the visibly-damaged Sandero.

Myatt admitted assault and driving over the limit (28mics/22) while on two bail orders.

Flitting frenzy

Ms Hodgson went on to tell how Myatt endangered his partner, who was uncooperative with proceedings, at a car park in Grange Road, Arbroath.

She said residents within the area heard a disturbance coming from outside as the pair shouted at each other.

A witness checked her Ring doorbell footage, then contacted police.

A clip was shown to the court of Myatt driving off as his partner opens the door of the van and then falls.

He admitted culpably and reckless driving on January 9 this year – by now on three bail orders.

The court heard he is already subject to a community payback order for domestic offending towards a different woman.

In 2021, he admitted a charge of “aggravated vehicle taking” from firm Budget Van Hire at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court when a gang who stripped stolen cars appeared in the dock together.

Difficulties since moving north

Solicitor Grant Bruce said: “There was an argument.

“He says that she had been banging on the driver’s window.

“He said that he was saying to her: ‘I’m going to phone the police if you don’t stop that’.

“His position is he had his foot on the accelerator.

“When she opened the door, he panicked. The van took off. He stopped it as quickly as he could.

“He claims it was an accident, he didn’t intend her any harm.”

In relation to the November incident, Mr Bruce added: “It is alluded to in the report that there are mental health issues.

“His position is the drink-driving restrictions are different in Scotland and England.

“He had a drink but thought he’d still be below.

“He appears to have had a difficult time since he came up here from England.”

Mr Bruce noted Myatt, who has lived in Scotland for two years, has no previous convictions for violence.

‘Disingenuous’ apology

Sheriff Derek Reekie imposed a total of 162 hours of unpaid work and disqualified Myatt from driving for a year.

He also ordered Myatt to complete the Fergus Programme for domestic offenders.

The sheriff labelled Myatt’s apology “a bit disingenuous.”

In relation to the earlier incident, he added: “It’s nothing to do with the English limit.

“First of all, the punch – you’re very fortunate that there’s no further injury.

“I don’t accept that this was a misunderstanding about the difference between limits.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

