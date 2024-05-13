Arbroath lout sentenced for repeat road rage

A repeat road rage lout from Arbroath dragged his partner across a car park and knocked out a motorist after a separate drunken crash.

Hothead Todd Myatt was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to two offences in which he lost the rag while behind the wheel.

In November last year, he left a driver unconscious and fled the scene after a drunken crash.

In January, he sped off in a work van while his partner was trying to get inside.

A court was shown CCTV footage of Myatt “screeching” off while his victim clung to his vehicle.

The 36-year-old, of St Murdoch’s Crescent in Arbroath, was ordered to complete unpaid work and a programme aimed at rehabilitating domestic offenders.

Knockout punch

Myatt’s first road rage incident came when he confronted the driver of a private-plated Volkswagen Golf after a drunken collision in Cairnie Loan, Arbroath, on November 10 2023.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said Myatt pulled his Dacia Sandero in front of the other car and braked sharply, causing the collision, overheard by a neighbour in her home.

She looked out the window to see both drivers leave their vehicles and Myatt shouting “you were speeding”.

Ms Hodgson said: “(The other driver) did not have time to respond to the accused, who punches him to the right side of his head, causing him to fall backward and lose consciousness.”

The witness took a photo of Myatt, who drove off, leaving the 25-year-old on the ground.

Police traced Myatt on Kirkton Road, driving the visibly-damaged Sandero.

Myatt admitted assault and driving over the limit (28mics/22) while on two bail orders.

Flitting frenzy

Ms Hodgson went on to tell how Myatt endangered his partner, who was uncooperative with proceedings, at a car park in Grange Road, Arbroath.

She said residents within the area heard a disturbance coming from outside as the pair shouted at each other.

A witness checked her Ring doorbell footage, then contacted police.

A clip was shown to the court of Myatt driving off as his partner opens the door of the van and then falls.

He admitted culpably and reckless driving on January 9 this year – by now on three bail orders.

The court heard he is already subject to a community payback order for domestic offending towards a different woman.

In 2021, he admitted a charge of “aggravated vehicle taking” from firm Budget Van Hire at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court when a gang who stripped stolen cars appeared in the dock together.

Difficulties since moving north

Solicitor Grant Bruce said: “There was an argument.

“He says that she had been banging on the driver’s window.

“He said that he was saying to her: ‘I’m going to phone the police if you don’t stop that’.

“His position is he had his foot on the accelerator.

“When she opened the door, he panicked. The van took off. He stopped it as quickly as he could.

“He claims it was an accident, he didn’t intend her any harm.”

In relation to the November incident, Mr Bruce added: “It is alluded to in the report that there are mental health issues.

“His position is the drink-driving restrictions are different in Scotland and England.

“He had a drink but thought he’d still be below.

“He appears to have had a difficult time since he came up here from England.”

Mr Bruce noted Myatt, who has lived in Scotland for two years, has no previous convictions for violence.

‘Disingenuous’ apology

Sheriff Derek Reekie imposed a total of 162 hours of unpaid work and disqualified Myatt from driving for a year.

He also ordered Myatt to complete the Fergus Programme for domestic offenders.

The sheriff labelled Myatt’s apology “a bit disingenuous.”

In relation to the earlier incident, he added: “It’s nothing to do with the English limit.

“First of all, the punch – you’re very fortunate that there’s no further injury.

“I don’t accept that this was a misunderstanding about the difference between limits.”

