Best pictures from Etape Caledonia as thousands of cyclists converge on Perthshire

More than 4,000 cyclists from all over the UK travelled to Perthshire for the 18th Etape Caledonia.

The popular sportive saw riders take on three challenging closed-road routes around Pitlochry on Sunday.

And it was a local rider who claimed one of the top honours on the day.

John Hayes from Pitlochry set the fastest time for the 40-mile route, with 1h 58m 48s.

The three route options took in the mighty Schiehallion climb, passing Loch Rannoch and Loch Tummel and various Highland Perthshire villages.

And a host of fundraisers took part as well.

Calum MacLellan, owner of Taste Perthshire at Bankfoot, completed the 85-mile route with his sons Connor and Brodie.

They were raising funds for the Ruth Strauss Foundation, in memory of Calum’s best friend Cameron who died earlier this year from lung cancer. The two pals had previously taken part in the Etape Caledonia together for 10 years.

Calum said: “While this year has felt different without him, we’ve completed the route for him.”

A range of other charities were also represented, including Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Finding Your Feet, Pancreatic Cancer UK, SiMBA, the Brain Tumour Charity and Marie Curie.

Etape Caledonia 2024 in pictures

The spoils were tied for the 55-mile-route, with Jessica Rhodes-Jones and Xavier Disley from Malvern both finishing first in 2h 34m 48s.

And the top time in the 85-mile route went to Tom Miller from London, with 3h 35m 26s.

Here are some of the best pictures from the day.