Pitlochry pensioner amassed more than 10,000 obscene pictures of children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Pitlochry pensioner amassed more than 10,000 obscene pictures of children

Colin Walls "remained calm" when police raided his home, telling his wife that things would be fine.

By Jamie Buchan
Perth Sheriff Court
Walls appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A paedophile pensioner from Pitlochry caught with a stash of nearly 11,000 obscene pictures of children has been spared jail.

Colin Walls, 75, downloaded the vile material out of boredom, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

He “remained calm” when police raided his home in Highland Perthshire, telling his wife things would be fine.

But he was warned he could have been jailed when he appeared in the dock and admitted possessing the mass of indecent photos.

Sheriff William Wood told Walls his age and lack of criminal history had helped keep him out of prison.

Computers seized

The court heard how police received intelligence an IP address registered at Walls’ home in Bonnethill Road had been used to access child sex abuse material.

Officers descended on the property just before 9am on June 27 2022.

Walls and his wife were taken into the living room, where police explained the reason for the search.

His wife replied: “It’s not me.”

The court was told Walls remained calm and repeatedly told his wife “everything would be okay”.

A computer hard drive and a storage device were seized by investigators.

They were found to have a total of 10,903 images, featuring young female children.

All the files were listed at Category C – the lowest level – on the court’s obscenity scale.

‘Substantial’ amount of files

Walls, who has no previous convictions, is at a low risk of reoffending, his lawyer said.

“He is aware that the custody threshold has been met in a case of this nature,” he added.

“The catalyst for this offending appears to be boredom and isolation.”

He will be embarking on a rehabilitation scheme as part of the Stop It Now programme, the court heard.

Sheriff William Wood told Walls: “The nature and number of images found in your possession was substantial.

“That means imposing a custodial sentence is an option that is open to me.”

But he said: “I take account your age and the fact you appear before the court as a first offender.

“It is also a significant factor that none of the images are categorised higher than C, the lowest category of this type.

“But that does not minimise the abuse these children were subjected to in order to create this images.

“I am satisfied I can deal with this other than a custodial sentence but it will be robust disposal.”

Walls was placed on supervision and ordered to carry out 160 hours unpaid work.

He will stay on the Sex Offenders Register for two years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Forfar Sheriff Court
Arbroath lout sentenced for repeat road rage
Mark Smullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth thug, 21, faces jail after armed 'terror' attack on flat
Cameron Skelton.
Fife dealer caught with £17k drugs stash and six mobile phones is sentenced
Lochee Community Larder.
Lochee Community Larder worker admits scamming £4,500 from charity
Kyle Lund.
Navy man glassed HMS Prince of Wales shipmate on Dunfermline Christmas night out
Marcel Pelechac
Arbroath bar staff hid after man produced knife in pub and said 'I need…
Thomas Tetstall at Stirling Sheriff Court.
Baby head-wetting disaster as Stirlingshire drunk jumped over bar and attacked staff
John Styes
Dundee killer gets more jail time after stash of weapons and phones found at…
Luke Strachan
Former Dundee player tells jury he was victim of bungled carjacking
Michael Green
Former Fife Tory councillor put on Sex Offenders Register