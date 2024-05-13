Man dies after taking unwell on Perth street

A man has died after taking unwell on a Perth street.

Emergency services received reports of a man taking unwell on Monday afternoon on Glasgow Road, near Perth Leisure Pool.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

There are no suspicious circumstances and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

The cause of his death is currently unknown.

A police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.15pm on Monday, May 13, police were informed of a man having taken unwell on Glasgow Road near the Leisure Centre in Perth.

“Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead by Scottish Ambulance Service.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”