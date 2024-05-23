More than two weeks of road closures planned for Dior show in Crieff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than two weeks of road closures planned for Dior show in Crieff

Full details of road closures and diversions for the star-studded event can be revealed.

By Stephen Eighteen
Crieff residents have been warned to expect more than two weeks of road closures for the Dior fashion show.

Fashion house Christian Dior’s Cruise 2025 line will be unveiled at Drummond Castle Gardens on Monday, June 3.

The event could attract several celebrities to Perthshire.

Production company Bureau Betak says there could be road closures from now until June 9 – six days after the show.

Traffic plan for Dior show at Crieff’s Drummond Castle Gardens

It has sent a letter to residents detailing traffic arrangements before, during and after the show.

The letter says: “To allow our traffic management company more control of traffic on the surrounding roads a temporary traffic restriction order (TTRO) has been promoted by Perth and Kinross Council for this entire period.

“This allows us to close the road to intrusive through traffic whilst maintaining access
for residents, businesses and deliveries.”

The event management has been broken down into three phases:

  • Build period – May 21 to June 1.
  • Live event period – June 2 (rehearsal) and 3.
  • Break period – June 4 to 9.

These are explained below, with images supplied by Perth and Kinross Council:

Build and break periods

Traffic management for the Christian Dior fashion show at Crieff's Drummond Castle in summer 2024.

Event and production vehicles are instructed to enter the estate via Peat
Road and exit via Balloch Road (except for any larger vehicles which will have to turn and exit back through Peat Road).

Traffic marshals will be positioned at key points to coordinate vehicle movement. These are briefed to ensure local access needs, allowing drivers to access and egress their property via the nearest junction from the A822.

Live event period

Traffic management for the Christian Dior fashion show at Crieff's Drummond Castle in summer 2024.Traffic management for the Christian Dior fashion show at Crieff's Drummond Castle in summer 2024.

A regulatory one-way system will be implemented, which every vehicle will be required to follow.

This will run from the access gate at the rear of the castle estate north and
eastwards along Balloch Road to exit onto the A822.

For egress the one-way will be reversed with all vehicles entering Balloch Road from the A822 and traffic flowing west and southward towards the rear access gate.

Conversation