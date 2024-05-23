More than two weeks of road closures planned for Dior show in Crieff

Crieff residents have been warned to expect more than two weeks of road closures for the Dior fashion show.

Fashion house Christian Dior’s Cruise 2025 line will be unveiled at Drummond Castle Gardens on Monday, June 3.

The event could attract several celebrities to Perthshire.

Production company Bureau Betak says there could be road closures from now until June 9 – six days after the show.

Traffic plan for Dior show at Crieff’s Drummond Castle Gardens

It has sent a letter to residents detailing traffic arrangements before, during and after the show.

The letter says: “To allow our traffic management company more control of traffic on the surrounding roads a temporary traffic restriction order (TTRO) has been promoted by Perth and Kinross Council for this entire period.

“This allows us to close the road to intrusive through traffic whilst maintaining access

for residents, businesses and deliveries.”

The event management has been broken down into three phases:

Build period – May 21 to June 1.

Live event period – June 2 (rehearsal) and 3.

Break period – June 4 to 9.

These are explained below, with images supplied by Perth and Kinross Council:

Build and break periods

Event and production vehicles are instructed to enter the estate via Peat

Road and exit via Balloch Road (except for any larger vehicles which will have to turn and exit back through Peat Road).

Traffic marshals will be positioned at key points to coordinate vehicle movement. These are briefed to ensure local access needs, allowing drivers to access and egress their property via the nearest junction from the A822.

Live event period

A regulatory one-way system will be implemented, which every vehicle will be required to follow.

This will run from the access gate at the rear of the castle estate north and

eastwards along Balloch Road to exit onto the A822.

For egress the one-way will be reversed with all vehicles entering Balloch Road from the A822 and traffic flowing west and southward towards the rear access gate.