Dundee Waterfront recreated in 3D as games firm teases fans with ‘Minecraft 2.0’

Dundee Waterfront has been recreated in 3D to tease the launch of a computer game that fans are calling “Minecraft 2.0”.

4J Studios – which developed the best-selling block-building title for consoles – has released a video showcasing its new games engine.

It plans on using the “powerful” engine to create a new game, details of which have yet to be revealed.

But to showcase the technology, it has produced a video featuring 3D recreations of some of Dundee’s best-known landmarks.

City Quay, where the games firm is based, has been recreated using the newly developed Elements Engine – featuring details such as the North Carr Lightship and the Wild Shore water park.

The Tay Road Bridge, the Caird Hall, Slessor Gardens and the V&A have also been recreated as part of the video.

Fans have responded to the video to speculate that 4J Studios is set to release a rival to Minecraft, with some dubbing it “Minecraft 2.0”.

The clip, featuring a voiceover from Kinross-shire-based journalist and presenter Gordon Smart, says: “What if we had been quietly working on our own voxel sandbox engine, harnessing the incredible power of the newest generation of consoles and graphics cards?

“An engine to create worlds that can be explored at blistering speeds; worlds where players can reach incredible highs and mine the deepest depths.

“What if those worlds were made of more than just blocks?”

It adds that the firm is “already building a game using this engine” and urges fans to help “shape what that game will become” via the 4J Studios Discord page.

4J Studios has roped in YouTuber Joseph Garrett, better known as Stampy Cat or Stampylongnose, to help create the game.

Stampy Cat has nearly 11 million YouTube subscribers and millions more followers across other social media sites.

He posted a video of him visiting the 4J Studios in Dundee on X, saying he has been working with the company since January to help them develop the new title.

Responding to the news, one fan speculated they were “making (a) Minecraft competitor”.

Another posted: “This is so freaking cool!”

And another fan wrote: “4J is making Minecraft 2 and Stampy Cat is helping them do it. Is this a dream?”