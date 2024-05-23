Carse of Gowrie fruit and veg business in doubt as council refuses ‘essential’ caravan

A Carse of Gowrie market garden business is in doubt after the council refused an “essential” caravan on the site.

Douglas and Viktorija Cutt applied for a caravan and two storage containers on land they own near Kinfauns.

Due to living in Edinburgh they claimed the caravan, which is already in place, was needed to operate their weekend business.

It was hoped it would provide “occasional overnight accommodation” and welfare facilities while they worked on the land.

Their planning statement added: “The applicants’ plan for their business involves the transition from their current employment, in Edinburgh – with that week-day work providing financial support for the business set-up.

“The caravan will therefore initially be for weekend use and as the market garden develops its use will increase, with full-time occupation once the business is established.

“At that time it will be essential for the operation of the business that the

applicants live on-site.”

The plan also included screening, to hide the containers, parking and tree planting.

It was hoped the pair would eventually look to make the business, growing and selling fruit and vegetables, a full-time venture.

Carse of Gowrie ruit and veg business’s containers ‘spoil the view’

However, the proposal drew 13 objections from locals, who had concerns over its visual impact and safety on a nearby road.

Mr Wood objected saying: “The shipping containers are enormous and have spoiled the overall historical feel of the village and have negatively impacted on the surrounding area which is for agricultural use only.

Mrs Joyce Sampson added: “To have vehicles parked in the corner of the field, adjacent to the only exit road from the village would block the vision of traffic approaching from the left.

“An added hazard to all traffic leaving the village.”

Perth and Kinross Council planners decided the plan breached its green belt policy.

The decision notice added: “The proposal fails to demonstrate that the proposed static caravan is essential for agriculture or horticulture in a green belt location.

“The siting and appearance of the proposed static caravan and storage containers undermines the purpose of the Perth green belt.”

Mr and Ms Cutt will now either be forced to remove the caravan and containers or appeal the decision.

