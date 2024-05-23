Carse of Gowrie fruit and veg business in doubt as council refuses ‘essential’ caravan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Carse of Gowrie fruit and veg business in doubt as council refuses ‘essential’ caravan

The controversial application drew 13 objections from neighbours.

By Kieran Webster
The caravan next to Church Road in Kinfauns.
The caravan is adjacent to Church Road in Kinfauns. Image: DC Thomson

A Carse of Gowrie market garden business is in doubt after the council refused an “essential” caravan on the site.

Douglas and Viktorija Cutt applied for a caravan and two storage containers on land they own near Kinfauns.

Due to living in Edinburgh they claimed the caravan, which is already in place, was needed to operate their weekend business.

It was hoped it would provide “occasional overnight accommodation” and welfare facilities while they worked on the land.

The caravan and one of the containers in the field
A caravan and one of the containers in the field near Kinfauns. Imgage: DC Thomson

Their planning statement added: “The applicants’ plan for their business involves the transition from their current employment, in Edinburgh – with that week-day work providing financial support for the business set-up.

“The caravan will therefore initially be for weekend use and as the market garden develops its use will increase, with full-time occupation once the business is established.

“At that time it will be essential for the operation of the business that the
applicants live on-site.”

One of the storage containers.
Locals objected to the visual impact of the containers. Image: DC Thomson

The plan also included screening, to hide the containers, parking and tree planting.

It was hoped the pair would eventually look to make the business, growing and selling fruit and vegetables, a full-time venture.

Carse of Gowrie ruit and veg business’s containers ‘spoil the view’

However, the proposal drew 13 objections from locals, who had concerns over its visual impact and safety on a nearby road.

Mr Wood objected saying: “The shipping containers are enormous and have spoiled the overall historical feel of the village and have negatively impacted on the surrounding area which is for agricultural use only.

Mrs Joyce Sampson added: “To have vehicles parked in the corner of the field, adjacent to the only exit road from the village would block the vision of traffic approaching from the left.

“An added hazard to all traffic leaving the village.”

Perth and Kinross Council planners decided the plan breached its green belt policy.

The decision notice added: “The proposal fails to demonstrate that the proposed static caravan is essential for agriculture or horticulture in a green belt location.

“The siting and appearance of the proposed static caravan and storage containers undermines the purpose of the Perth green belt.”

Mr and Ms Cutt will now either be forced to remove the caravan and containers or appeal the decision.

