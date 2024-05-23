Dundee nursery told to make urgent improvements as concerns raised over kids’ health and safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Dundee

Dundee nursery told to make urgent improvements as concerns raised over kids’ health and safety

Rainbow Bright Childcare on Camperdown Road has been handed an improvement notice by inspectors.

By Ellidh Aitken
Rainbow Bright Childcare on Camperdown Road. Image: Google Street View
A nursery in Dundee has been told to make urgent improvements after inspectors raised concerns over children’s health and safety.

Rainbow Bright Childcare on Camperdown Road has been issued an improvement notice after an inspection on April 26 where several issues were identified.

Care Inspectorate officials raised concerns over the “welfare, health, and safety of children”.

The nursery’s setting and quality of care, play and learning received the lowest available mark from inspectors, while the leadership and staff team were branded as “weak” – the second lowest rating.

A report by the Care Inspectorate said staff “did not have the skills to meet children’s needs” and needed support to improve.

Inspectors raise concerns over ‘chaotic’ meal times at Dundee nursery

Inspectors observed that snack and lunchtimes in some playrooms were “calm and relaxed experiences”.

However, meal times in the three to five-year-olds’ playrooms were “very chaotic and noisy” on one day.

The report said: “Snack time was not supervised all the time and a child was observed taking a handful of cereal, putting it in their mouth and running outside.

“This was a potential choking hazard as well as an infection control risk.”

At lunchtime, one child did not receive food while others ate and another child repeatedly hit a classmate with only verbal intervention from a staff member.

Children also moved around the table as others ate which “not only
disturbed those eating but could have resulted in a child being bumped into and choking”.

The nursery has been handed an improvement notice. Image: Google Street View

Other concerns raised by the Care Inspectorate included:

  • Children wandering between indoors and outside with “little purpose” due to a lack of quality resources and staff engagement
  • Children “toddling around the room” babies were sleeping in while the door was wedged ajar
  • Some staff failing to supervise children during “risky play” such as climbing outside, and building and balancing with loose parts
  • Felt pens with lids on being left unsupervised in the baby room
  • Staff having to be reminded to wash children’s hands before snack
  • One staff member not washing their hands before starting a nappy
    change

During the visit, two parents told inspectors that they “had not been called before they collected their children to be informed that they had bumped their heads”.

Inspectors noted most workers were new to the service and there were “some warm interactions between staff and children”.

Improvement notice issued to Dundee nursery after inspection

The improvement notice states the service could face having its care registration cancelled if “significant improvement” is not made.

By June 17, the nursery – which can care for up to 60 children aged up to 12 years – must ensure the care and support needs of children are being effectively met.

It must also ensure workers receive appropriate training, particularly in being able to recognise and report child protection concerns.

Other requirements include clearing obstructions from fire exits, storing cleaning products safely and improving infection control.

Rainbow Bright ‘determined to correct’ issues after staffing troubles

A spokesperson for Rainbow Bright Childcare said: “We are of course disappointed with the inspection’s findings, but we are determined to correct these for the benefit of the children that we care for and support and their families.

“We have had some staffing troubles in the lead-up to this inspection, but we are confident that our new management and staff team are working hard to correct the problems we have previously faced.”

