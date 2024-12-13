Global recognition for Highland Perthshire venues in prestigious awards

Two Highland Perthshire venues have received global recognition in a round of prestigious awards.

Killiecrankine House, a fine dining restaurant with rooms near Pitlochry, has been ranked in the top 15 hotels in the world in four different categories in the Luxury Lifestyle Magazine (LLM) Readers’ Travel Awards.

It has been recognised as the seventh-best hotel for wine, 10th-best hotel for food, 14th-best hotel for romance and 15th-best boutique hotel.

Killiecrankie House also featured in four categories in last year’s awards.

Killiecrankie House celebrates award recognition

Tom and Matilda Tsappis, co-owners of Killiecrankie House, said: “Having the opportunity to feature once more alongside some of the world’s greatest hotel names in the hospitality industry is quite something for a restaurant with rooms in the heart of Scotland.

“Our reputation and continued growth in stature is entirely down to the people we work with and how they look after our guests.

“We can’t thank them enough for all their efforts this year.”

Meanwhile, the nearby Loch Rannoch Hotel has finished 17th in the Best Hotel for Nature Lovers category.

The LLM Readers’ Travel Awards look at hotels, airlines, tour operators and destinations across the globe after a process involving judges and over 32,000 of the magazine’s readers.