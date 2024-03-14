Crieff set to host big-name celebrities as Dior chooses town for fashion show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff set to host big-name celebrities as Dior chooses town for fashion show

Tennis ace Emma Raducanu and other well-known faces could be coming to Perthshire.

By Chloe Burrell
Emma Raducanu and Drummond Castle Gardens near Crieff.
Tennis ace Emma Raducanu may come to Crieff as Dior's British ambassador. Image: Gardens/PA

Crieff is set to welcome a host of big-name celebrities after fashion house Christian Dior announced it is coming to Perthshire.

The brand’s Cruise 2025 line will be unveiled at Drummond Castle Gardens, near Crieff, on Monday, June 3.

It won’t be the first time the French fashion giant has come to Perthshire.

It previously held a glittering ball at the Gleneagles Hotel to show off the spring and summer collection in 1955.

Drummond Castle Gardens has also been used as a stand-in for the Palace of Versailles in Outlander, as well as featuring in the film Rob Roy.

Dior will unveil new fashion line in Crieff

Silhouettes curated by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri will be unveiled at the June event.

The Dior show has previously taken place in Mexico City, Seville, Athens and Marrakech.

The Mexico City show last year welcomed Alicia Keys, Naomi Watts, Rachel Zegler, Emma Raducanu and more.

Emma Raducanu.
British ambassador Emma Raducanu at a Dior event in 2022. Image: PA

Raducanu, 21, is Dior’s British ambassador so may be present in Crieff – provided she is knocked out of the French Open in its first week.

The tennis star is hoping for victory at the two-week Paris event, which is set to kick off on May 20.

Drummond Castle Gardens chosen for event

Drummond Castle Gardens date back to 1630 and are described as “one of Europe’s and Scotland’s most important and impressive formal gardens”.

A spokesperson for Dior said: “For the presentation of the Dior Cruise 2025 line, Dior has chosen the gardens of Drummond Castle, a historic architectural treasure, to reveal the silhouettes dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

“A poetic invitation where past and future meet, celebrating the unique, powerful ties forged from the very beginnings of the House, for the autumn-winter 1947 défilé.

“The founding-couturier named an emblematic haute couture ensemble Écosse on that occasion.

Drummond Castle Gardens near Crieff.
Drummond Castle Gardens. Image: Shutterstock

“Such affinities were further affirmed during a sumptuous ball orchestrated at the Gleneagles Hotel for the spring-summer 1955 collection.

“So many tributes to the beauty of journeys and cultures that this new cruise show will spotlight more than ever.”

The castle is not currently open to the public but is expected to allow visitors back from June 10.

