Crieff set to host big-name celebrities as Dior chooses town for fashion show

Crieff is set to welcome a host of big-name celebrities after fashion house Christian Dior announced it is coming to Perthshire.

The brand’s Cruise 2025 line will be unveiled at Drummond Castle Gardens, near Crieff, on Monday, June 3.

It won’t be the first time the French fashion giant has come to Perthshire.

It previously held a glittering ball at the Gleneagles Hotel to show off the spring and summer collection in 1955.

Drummond Castle Gardens has also been used as a stand-in for the Palace of Versailles in Outlander, as well as featuring in the film Rob Roy.

Dior will unveil new fashion line in Crieff

Silhouettes curated by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri will be unveiled at the June event.

The Dior show has previously taken place in Mexico City, Seville, Athens and Marrakech.

The Mexico City show last year welcomed Alicia Keys, Naomi Watts, Rachel Zegler, Emma Raducanu and more.

Raducanu, 21, is Dior’s British ambassador so may be present in Crieff – provided she is knocked out of the French Open in its first week.

The tennis star is hoping for victory at the two-week Paris event, which is set to kick off on May 20.

Drummond Castle Gardens chosen for event

Drummond Castle Gardens date back to 1630 and are described as “one of Europe’s and Scotland’s most important and impressive formal gardens”.

A spokesperson for Dior said: “For the presentation of the Dior Cruise 2025 line, Dior has chosen the gardens of Drummond Castle, a historic architectural treasure, to reveal the silhouettes dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

“A poetic invitation where past and future meet, celebrating the unique, powerful ties forged from the very beginnings of the House, for the autumn-winter 1947 défilé.

“The founding-couturier named an emblematic haute couture ensemble Écosse on that occasion.

“Such affinities were further affirmed during a sumptuous ball orchestrated at the Gleneagles Hotel for the spring-summer 1955 collection.

“So many tributes to the beauty of journeys and cultures that this new cruise show will spotlight more than ever.”

The castle is not currently open to the public but is expected to allow visitors back from June 10.